CNN —

New York Yankees relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz was carted off the field after getting hit by a comebacker in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday night.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, with the Yankees up 3-2, Misiewicz was hit in the head by a ball off the bat of Pirates second baseman Ji-Hwan Bae. He appeared to be bleeding from his left ear.

Misiewicz stayed down as Yankees medical personnel came out.

New York Yankees relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz was carted off the field after the incident. Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports/Reuters

The 28-year-old Misiewicz was able to stand up and was helped to a cart that took him off the field. He received an ovation from the crowd as he left the field at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

The Yankees posted on X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter, that Misiewicz “is alert and oriented.”

“He was assessed by Pittsburgh team doctors and was transported to Allegheny General Hospital where he will undergo further testing,” the Yankees said.