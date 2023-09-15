CNN —

Aaron Rodgers provided fans with an update following his season-ending Achilles injury just four snaps into his New York Jets debut, indicating that his surgery was successful.

The 39-year-old was sacked by Buffalo Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd and suffered a complete tear of his left Achilles tendon in the Monday Night Football matchup – much to NFL fans’ disappointment.

“Surgery went great yesterday. Thank you for all the love and prayers and support,” Rodgers shared via an Instagram story on Thursday.

Rodgers also thanked Dr. Neal ElAttrache and his staff for “starting [him] on the road to recovery.”

This will come as positive news for Jets fans who will be hoping Rodgers can make a speedy recovery ahead of next year’s NFL season.

Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd and suffered a complete tear of his left Achilles tendon during Monday Night Football. Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

After suffering the devastating blow, Rodgers’ mindset has been praised by those in the Jets franchise who believe he will be back next year.

When asked if Rodgers will be making a return to football, Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was resolute.

“Oh, yeah,” Hackett told reporters. “Whenever Aaron has his mind set on something, good luck for anybody that wants to change his mind.”

The sentiment was echoed by Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

“I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s going to go out,” Saleh said during Wednesday’s media availability. “He’s working through a whole lot of headspace things that he needs to deal with, and that will be the last thing I talk to him about.”

It’s not just the coaching staff in New York who have high hopes for Rodgers’ recovery; his Jets teammates have also spoken highly of the four-time MVP.

“I know he’s in surgery here soon and he’s going to attack this rehab and I think he’ll probably heal faster than anyone has ever seen someone come back from Achilles,” Jets center Connor McGovern added on Wednesday.

Jets coaching staff believe Rodgers will return ahead of next season. Michael Owens/Getty Images

The onus will now be placed on 24-year-old Zach Wilson to carry the New York Jets’ quarterback load.

Wilson has come under criticism in the past for poor performances while donning a Jets jersey, but he says he is “absolutely” a better player for being around Rodgers.

“I feel like I’ve been trying to copy every little thing he’s doing, from his footwork to the coaching tips he has given us,” Wilson said. “He’s done an amazing job, more than we could ask for as quarterbacks.”

The Jets face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Texas with a chance to kickstart their season with a 2-0 record.