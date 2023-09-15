CNN —

Tory Lanez has reportedly lost an attempt to be free on appeal while he seeks to overturn his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

He was sentenced in August to 10 years in prison for the 2020 shooting of the “Savage” artist, who was his friend at the time.

Lanez’s request for bail was denied on Thursday, with the judge citing his conviction for a “violent felony” and possible flight risk, according to journalist Meghann Cuniff, who was at the hearing.

Lanez had pleaded not guilty to assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, according to prosecutors.

But a jury found him guilty in December 2022.

Caesar McDowell, the chief executive officer and director for the nonprofit legal group Unite the People whose attorneys have been representing Lanez, expressed concern about the sentence

“To be convicted for 10 years in state prison for your first time being in prison, we feel that that’s disproportionate, McDowell said outside of court Thursday, according to Rolling Stone. “We feel that he wasn’t given a fair shake.”

McDowell was one of the people who spoke in Lanez’s defense during his sentencing hearing and said the artist had donated time and resources to his organization.