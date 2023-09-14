Washington CNN —

Former President Donald Trump, along with 16 co-defendants, will not go to trial in October with two other defendants in the Georgia election subversion case but will move forward on their own schedule, with a trial date yet be announced, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee announced Thursday.

The two remaining co-defendants, Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, are slated for trial in October. There is a hearing on their case on Thursday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.