New York CNN —

US oil prices climbed above $90 a barrel on Thursday for the first time in 10 months, threatening to push gasoline prices even higher and heat up inflation across the economy.

High oil prices have already created an unusual situation where gasoline is getting more expensive even after the summer driving season has ended. Despite demand easing, gas prices are just pennies away from their highest level of the year.

The national average for regular gasoline rose to $3.86 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. That’s six cents higher than a week ago and 16 cents higher than the same day last year.

The latest oil market rally has been driven by concerns about supply.

First, Saudi Arabia and Russia surprised the market last week by extending their aggressive supply cuts through the end of the year.

Then, catastrophic flooding in Libya raised concerns about supply disruptions in that OPEC nation. At least 8,000 people have died in Libya and thousands more are feared missing.