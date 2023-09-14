Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

September 15, 2023

Today on CNN 10, we’re beginning with news on Hurricane Lee. The storm is expected to make landfall along the northeast U.S. and Canada over the weekend. We’re also looking at mysterious lights captured in a video taken before the earthquake in Morocco. Then, we’re looking at Artificial Intelligence and how tech leaders and politicians are discussing the challenges of managing it. All that and the sale of a famous TV house on today’s episode of CNN 10.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. Where did a powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit over the weekend?

2. What was seen in a video taken right before the earthquake?

3. What anniversary of a major American tragedy did we mourn this week?

4. Where did North Korean Leader Kim Jung Un travel to this week for a meeting?

5. What industry is this leader hoping to gain new technology for? Hint it has something to do with the building that held the meeting

6. NASA is one step closer to making oxygen on which planet?

7. A terrible storm brought flooding and destruction to what country in North Africa?

8. A rescue mission took place in a super deep cave in which country?

9. Name the concept that causes consumer prices to increase?

10. What is the name of the hurricane that’s expected to hit between Maine and Nova Scotia

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

