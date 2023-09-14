New York CNN —

Bill Maher said his show is returning to air — despite the WGA writer’s strike raging on.

“Real Time is coming back, unfortunately, sans writers or writing,” Maher said on Instagram Wednesday. “It has been five months, and it is time to bring people back to work.”

Maher’s show is an HBO original. HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Though there were hopes a deal between WGA and production studios could be reached after Labor Day, according to Maher, the strike that began in May is still in full swing.

“The writers have important issues that I sympathize with, and hope they are addressed to their satisfaction, but they are not the only people with issues, problems, and concerns,” adding that his staff is still struggling despite his personal assistance.

Maher himself is a member of the WGA, the Writers Guild of America West said on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that his decision was “disappointing.”

“It is difficult to imagine how (‘Real Time’) can go forward without a violation of WGA strike rules taking place. WGA will be picketing this show,” the union posted in a thread on X Wednesday.

Maher said he is not willing “to lose an entire year and see so many below-the-line people suffer so much.”

“Real Time with Bill Maher” is not the only show coming back on air. Drew Barrymore received intense pushback both from the guild and social media for bringing her daytime talk show back. Sherri Shepherd and Jennifer Hudson are set to return on air in September.

Maher said the quality of his show won’t be as good without his writers but that he will “honor the spirit of the strike.” Maher said he won’t perform written pieces such as a monologue, desk piece, New Rules or editorial.