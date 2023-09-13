CNN —

Astronomers have found a planet around 120 light-years away from Earth that might have all the elements needed to sustain life. NASA said the possible ocean world, dubbed K2-18b, has a hydrogen-rich atmosphere and evidence of the crucial carbon molecule — considered the foundation for all life forms on Earth.

1. Russia

Following intense speculation, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met today to discuss a potential arms deal — one that could see Pyongyang provide weapons for Moscow to use against Ukraine. Putin signaled a potential willingness to assist North Korea in developing its space and satellite program as he gave Kim a tour of Russia’s Vostochny space launch site ahead of the arms talks. US officials have warned Putin could use the summit to seek ammunition for his invasion of Ukraine. This comes as the Ukraine war has left Putin internationally isolated and in need of fresh weapons after 18 months of war. Kim said he would “always be standing with Russia.”

2. Impeachment inquiry

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday he is calling on his committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The Republican leader is launching the investigation as he faces pressure from conservatives, even as they have yet to prove allegations that Biden directly profited off his son Hunter’s foreign business deals. Some analysts called the move “inevitable,” as some of McCarthy’s far-right colleagues have threatened to oust him from his speakership if he does not move swiftly enough on such an investigation. A White House spokesperson said the impeachment probe is “based on lies” and “extreme politics at its worst.” Some Republicans have also said they think pursuing such an inquiry could backfire and give Biden a boost.

3.Covid-19

The CDC on Tuesday recommended updated Covid-19 vaccines for all Americans 6 months of age and older. The shots from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna will be available this week, the CDC said in a news release. “If you have not received a COVID-19 vaccine in the past 2 months, get an updated COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself this fall and winter,” the agency said, citing a rising number of hospitalizations. The new vaccines have been updated to fend off the currently circulating viruses that cause Covid-19. They contain a single strain of the virus, unlike last year’s shots, which contained two strains. Those older shots are no longer authorized for use in the US.

4. Cold & allergy meds

Many popular over-the-counter allergy and cold medicines don’t work, an FDA advisory panel unanimously agreed on Tuesday. Specifically, the ingredient phenylephrine is ineffective, especially in tablet form, the FDA panel said. Phenylephrine is the main ingredient used in products like Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion, Sudafed PE and Vicks Sinex. These products generated nearly $1.8 billion in sales last year alone, according to data from the FDA. While considered safe to use, many doctors have questioned phenylephrine’s effectiveness for years. If the FDA agrees with the committee, companies may be required to remove products with phenylephrine from store shelves or reformulate them.

5. Libya flooding

More than 5,000 people are presumed dead in Libya after heavy rains caused two dams to collapse, sending more water surging into already inundated areas. An additional 10,000 people are missing, according to the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies delegation in Libya. Whole neighborhoods are believed to have been washed away and the death toll is expected to rise. Relatives of people who lived in the destroyed city of Derna told CNN they were terrified after seeing videos of the flooding, with no word from their family members. Aid efforts are also extremely challenging, with morgues full and many hospitals out of service.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Christiane Amanpour celebrates 40 years at CNN

Forty years ago, the veteran journalist arrived at CNN to discuss her first role with only $100 in her pocket. Now, as CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour is reflecting on some of the standout moments of her storied career.

Aaron Rodgers to miss the rest of the 2023 NFL season

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on Monday, devastating Jets fans who thought the MVP might be a final piece in a Super Bowl-winning team.

*NSYNC reunites at MTV Video Music Awards

All five members of the iconic 90s boy band reunited on stage for the first time in 10 years! The shocking moment returned many pop fans to their younger selves — high-pitched screams and all.

McDonald’s is getting rid of self-serve soda machines

The future of the fast-food chain includes phasing out self-serve soda machines and dining rooms. Several other chains are reinventing their designs too, including Chipotle, Taco Bell and Starbucks.

Main takeaways from Apple’s iPhone event

Apple unveiled its iPhone 15 lineup along with other major updates during its September keynote event on Tuesday. Here are the key takeaways.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$10 billion

That’s how much money may be spent on political advertisements for the 2024 election cycle, according to a new ad tracking report. That amount would potentially make it the most expensive political cycle of all time. This comes as control of Congress is on the line next year, with Republicans defending a narrow majority in the House and Democrats attempting to maintain their slim margin in the Senate.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The dogs will have a better shot at rooting him out than anyone else.”

— Fugitive hunter John Moriarty, telling CNN he believes police stand a good chance of finding the escaped Pennsylvania killer in the next few days. More than 500 law enforcement officers, with the help of K-9s, are searching a newly expanded perimeter about 20 miles north of the prison the inmate broke out of two weeks ago.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Wonders of the wilderness

Start your day with this breathtaking time-lapse of Grand Teton National Park in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.