CNN —

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have started something.

Singer Ashanti and Rapper Nelly are back together more than 20 years after they were first a couple.

The pair who were first linked in 2003 and split up a decade later. Both confirmed that they are once again an item.

Ashanti attended Tuesday night’s MTV VMA Awards, where Nelly was performing and carried a clutch with a photo of her and Nelly from when they attended the awards ceremony in 2003.

Nelly and Ashanti in 2005. Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

During an interview with E! News, Ashanti said she thought the bag was “cute” and was asked if she and the “Hot in Here” star were in a relationship again.

After some laughing, she responded “I mean…yeah.”

Nelly also came clean during a recent appearance with “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” stars Rasheeda and Kirk Frost on her “Boss Moves with Rasheeda” podcast.

“We cool again,” Nelly said. “I think it surprised both of us. It wasn’t anything that was planned.”

The Shade Room posted the clip of Nelly’s confirmation on Instagram and Ashanti hopped in the comments.

“Heyyyyyy bighead [heart eyes emoji, heart emoji, laughing emoji] @nelly,” she wrote.