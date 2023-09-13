New York CNN —

American Eagle filed a lawsuit against shopping mall owner Westfield, accusing the company of allowing its San Francisco Centre mall to “deteriorate into disarray.”

American Eagle, which has a shop in the mall, said that Westfield breached its lease agreement and its neglect of common areas in the mall led American Eagle employees to “suffer and respond to gun violence, physical assaults, burglaries, and robberies.”

“Westfield accepted no responsibility for its role in allowing these issues to infect its mall. It shifted all the blame to San Francisco,” American Eagle said in the complaint. “This is not the store American Eagle paid millions of dollars for, or the store that Westfield promised.”

American Eagle is seeking compensation from Westfield for “damages caused by its failures and broken promises.”

Westfield declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Lawsuits are a common tactic for retailers seeking to get out of leases, which are typically lengthy and hard to break. American Eagle signed its lease with Westfield in 2017, and it expires in 2028.

In June, Westfield said it intended to default on its $558 million loan for the mall and give up control.

The company attributed its decision to the “challenging operating conditions in downtown San Francisco, which have led to declines in sales, occupancy and foot traffic.”