New York CNN —

Everyone you know traveled to Europe this summer, despite a jump in airfare.

But don’t worry if you missed out — falling ticket prices could make fall the better time to fly.

Prices for airfare early this autumn are much lower than fares over the summer, according to a report Tuesday from Hopper, a travel booking app. Airlines are scrambling to entice more customers to travel during the off-peak season, aiming to boost demand.

Airfare to top international destinations will drop in the fall as well, with prices to Europe down 31% from summer peaks — nearly $330 off ticket prices.

Domestic fares are down from last year and 2019, too.