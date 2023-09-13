how to sleep on a plane 01
New York CNN  — 

Everyone you know traveled to Europe this summer, despite a jump in airfare.

But don’t worry if you missed out — falling ticket prices could make fall the better time to fly.

Prices for airfare early this autumn are much lower than fares over the summer, according to a report Tuesday from Hopper, a travel booking app. Airlines are scrambling to entice more customers to travel during the off-peak season, aiming to boost demand.

Airfare to top international destinations will drop in the fall as well, with prices to Europe down 31% from summer peaks — nearly $330 off ticket prices.

Domestic fares are down from last year and 2019, too.

People walk through the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on November 24, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images