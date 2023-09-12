CNN —

Five former Memphis police officers involved in the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols have been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to court filings.

The five officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith – are facing several charges, including deprivation of rights.

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, was violently beaten by Memphis police officers in January and died in the hospital from his injuries. Nichols was repeatedly punched and kicked by the five Memphis Police Department officers after the officers conducted a traffic stop and brief foot chase. He required hospitalization after the encounter and died three days later.

Body camera videos and surveillance footage from Nichols’ arrest were released on January 27, publicly revealing the severity of the beating, and sparking widespread condemnation from residents and police officials. The county prosecutor said at the time the videos contradicted what officers said happened in the initial police report.

The five officers are also facing state charges in Tennessee related to Nichols’ death – which they have pleaded not guilty to – and a federal civil lawsuit. All five were terminated by the Memphis Police Department.

Justice Department and FBI officials will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to announce the federal charges against five former Memphis officers, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the matter.