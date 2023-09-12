Contenders, new faces and injuries: What we learned from Week 1 of 2023 NFL season

By Ben Morse, CNN
Published 8:10 AM EDT, Tue September 12, 2023
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, making his debut with the New York Jets, is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/11/sport/nfl-aaron-rodgers-injury-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">suffered an ankle injury</a> and was carted off the field after the play, which occurred during the team's first drive in the first quarter. Before being traded in the offseason, Rodgers had spent the first 18 seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.
Elsa/Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey looks for space to run the ball in the second half of a 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10 in Pennsylvania.
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst tries to stiff arm Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was all for naught as the Falcons won the game 24-10.
Dale Zanine/USA Today Network/Reuters
Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers pulls in a touchdown past Denver Broncos CB Damarri Mathis in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. The score would be important as the Raiders edged the home side, 17-16.
Ron Chenoy/USA Today Network/Reuters
It was a rough day for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals as they got trounced by the Cleveland Browns 24-3. The highest paid quarterback in the league had a tough start to the season, throwing 14-for-31 for 82 yards and being crushed here by Browns safety Grant Delpit.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Deven Thompkins runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of a 20-17 win against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Los Angeles Chargers kicker JK Scott punts the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers would lose 36-34 to the Dolphins.
Kirby Lee/USA Today Network/Reuters
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver/punt returner Zay Flowers catches a deep pass in the first quarter during the Houston Texans. Baltimore fans had plenty of action to cheer as their team thoroughly handled the Texans 25-9.
Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. It was to be one of the only highlights for the home fans as the Niners won 30-7.
Matt Freed/AP
It was a rough start to the year for the Kansas City Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes as they were shocked by the Detroit Lions 21-20 in Missouri. Still, many are predicting the Chiefs will repeat this year.
Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Network/Reuters
CNN  — 

Week 1 of the new NFL season is in books and there are no shortage of talking points.

While it is important not to overreact – a win doesn’t mean a team is bound for the Super Bowl and a defeat isn’t necessarily indicative of a long season ahead – there are things we can learn.

From debuts and breakout candidates to serious injuries, CNN looks at some of the key takeaways from the first slate of action.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy looks for a receiver against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Matt Freed/AP

New faces, new places

Like all sports, the first week of the season is an opportunity for fans to see new players in their new colors, whether that be rookies or veteran signings.

This year’s influx of rookies made their first steps in the NFL over the weekend with varying success.

The three quarterbacks who were at the top of the draft – Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson – all began their careers with defeats, but all three showed glimpses of promise in their own ways; Young and Stroud providing poise and accuracy and Richardson displaying his raw athleticism and arm power.

Arguably, the most exciting prospect, running back Bijan Robinson, showed why he’s predicted to have an immediate impact, scoring an electrifying touchdown in the Atlanta Falcons’ victory over Young’s Carolina Panthers.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 24-10. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Danny Karnik/AP

Three veteran quarterbacks who found new homes during the offseason – Derek Carr moving to the New Orleans Saints, with Jimmy Garoppolo replacing him at the Las Vegas Raiders, and Baker Mayfield traveling down to Florida to spearhead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – began with narrow victories to get life in a new city off to a flier.

There was also an opportunity for players who have previously been on teams to get their first real chance to shine in the spotlight.

Jordan Love, who was named as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback after the departure of Aaron Rodgers, excelled on his first chance, throwing for 245 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, in an almost perfect performance in a 38-20 victory at Soldier Field over their NFC North division rivals Chicago Bears.

In Washington, Sam Howell began life as the Commanders’ starting quarterback with a win, but wasn’t necessarily convincing, throwing an interception and losing a fumble in just his second start.

It is too early to say whether all of these new faces will be successes, but a strong performance on opening day can earn a boat-load of goodwill from supporters and coaching staff.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 10: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers looks to pass against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Injuries

With the start of the season comes the first real full-speed contact many players will have experienced, with most sitting out the majority of preseason.

And with that, predictably, come casualties.

Most notably was the serious-looking injury suffered by Aaron Rodgers on his New York Jets debut on Monday Night Football.

Rodgers, 39, who was traded to the Jets from the Packers in the offseason, was carted off the field after just his fourth play against the Buffalo Bills.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters in the postgame news conference, “(We’re) concerned with his Achilles (tendon). MRI’s probably going to confirm what we think is already going to happen with his Achilles, so prayers tonight. But, it’s not good.” Rodgers’ X-rays “were negative,” the team posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 11: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets is helped off the field for an apparent injury during a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Michael Owens/Getty Images

The other serious injury over the weekend came to Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins who suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday’s 25-9 win over the Houston Texans, coach John Harbaugh confirmed to reporters following the game.

The fourth-year running back, who scored the game’s first touchdown on a four-yard run in the first quarter, will miss the remainder of the season.

It is the second serious injury Dobbins has suffered in his short NFL career after he tore his ACL, ruling him out of the 2021 season entirely.

Contenders, flash in pan or anomaly?

There were standout performances – in particular, the San Francisco 49ers demolition of the Steelers, the Dallas Cowboys’ rout of the New York Giants and the Detroit Lions’ narrow victory over the reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs.

Those types of victories, and the manner in which they came, could be a marker for playoff aspirations.

There were also results which, while noteworthy, left more questions than answers.

For example, the Cleveland Browns comfortably beat the Cincinnati Bengals. But is the Browns’ defense able to replicate the stranglehold it had over Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense? Was it just an off day for Burrow or indicative of something larger?

Following the victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, will the Miami Dolphins’ offense continue to be electric? Can Justin Herbert and the Chargers live up to expectations?

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) reacts after catching a touchdown pass during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
Matt Durisko/AP

Also, can Zach Wilson – who was relegated to the Jets’ bench after Rodgers’ arrival – maintain a playoff push?

Victories for the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles all showed flashes of promise, but also elements of ring rust which will need addressing if a positive outcome can be attainted this year.

As for the teams which lost, some can take heart while some have much more room to grow.

The New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs all had reasons to think they can bounce back swiftly, while the Houston Texans and the Carolina Panthers look like they might be in for tough seasons.

Full Week 1 scores

Away vs. home

Detroit Lions 21-20 Kansas City Chiefs

Carolina Panthers 10-24 Atlanta Falcons

Houston Texans 9-25 Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals 3-24 Cleveland Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars 31-21 Indianapolis Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-17 Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans 15-16 New Orleans Saints

San Francisco 49ers 30-7 Pittsburgh Steelers

Arizona Cardinals 16-20 Washington Commanders

Green Bay Packers 38-20 Chicago Bears

Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 Denver Broncos

Miami Dolphins 36-34 Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles 25-20 New England Patriots

Los Angeles Rams 30-13 Seattle Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys 40-0 New York Giants

Buffalo Bills 16-22 New York Jets

