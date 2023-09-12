CNN —

The Trump Organization said it sold its lease for a New York golf course with sweeping views of Manhattan to Bally’s Corporation, ending several years of controversy.

“While we had no prior intention of selling this trophy asset, Bally’s Corporation stepped in and made us an exceptional offer,” said Eric Trump, the middle son of former President Donald Trump, in announcing the sale.

Donald Trump’s operation of the golf course, known as Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point Park, came under scrutiny following the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol with the PGA and others pulling tournaments from Trump properties citing the former president’s rhetoric that day.

New York city officials tried to terminate the Trump Organization from the licensing deal, which it has had since 2012.

The Trump Organization sued for breach of contract of the lease and ultimately won. The city never appealed the decision and the course has remained in Trump’s control.

The course, which is designed by retired pro-golfer Jack Nicklaus’ company, opened to the public in 2015, and a clubhouse and restaurant on the grounds opened in 2019. A presidential seal is imprinted on the grass, according to one Instagram post.

CNN has reached out to the New York City parks department and comptroller’s office for comment.