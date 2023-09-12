The share of Americans, particularly children, in poverty rose significantly last year, in part because Congress did not renew a Covid-19 pandemic enhancement to the child tax credit, according to Census Bureau data released Tuesday.
Some 12.4% of children were in poverty last year, up from 5.2% the year before and just under where it was prior to the pandemic in 2019, based on a broader alternative measure developed by the Census Bureau. The Supplemental Poverty Measure, which began in 2009, takes into account certain non-cash government assistance, tax credits and needed expenses – addressing a major flaw in the official poverty rate, economists say.
Overall, the supplemental poverty rate was 12.4% for 2022, up from 7.8% a year earlier and higher than the pre-pandemic rate of 11.7%. It’s the first increase in the rate since 2010.
Meanwhile, median household income was $74,580 last year, down 2.3% from 2021. The figures are adjusted for inflation.
This story is breaking and will be updated.