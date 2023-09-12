A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.

Markets hate uncertainty, and there’s a lot of it this fall: The United Auto Workers union may strike on Friday, the federal government is heading toward another potential shutdown in October, geopolitical tensions with China remain heightened and oil prices could stay elevated through December. There’s also the looming question about whether the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates again.

All this uncertainty has led markets to lack conviction, flip-flopping as conflicting narratives around inflation rates and Fed hikes prevail. But this week’s readings — just a few days ahead of the Fed’s September policy meeting -— could give the markets direction.

If investors like what they hear, it could bring some much needed confidence to Wall Street. If they don’t like the data, it might push stocks lower.

What’s happening: Economists expect annual inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index, due out on Wednesday, to have reached 3.6% in August, up from 3.2% in July.

A reading along those lines would be much lower than the CPI’s June 2022 peak of 9.1% but still well above the Fed’s 2% target rate.

On Thursday, the Producer Price Index, which tracks the average change in prices that businesses pay to suppliers, is expected to show an annual increase of 1.2%, up from 0.8% last month.

