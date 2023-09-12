CNN —

Some fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer to bid Aerosmith goodbye on their farewell tour.

The band has announced they have postponed some of their “Peace Out” tour dates in light of lead singer Steven Tyler suffering a vocal cord injury.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” Tyler shared in a post on Instagram. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

Aerosmith recently kicked off their tour in Philadelphia.

Dates originally scheduled for this month have have been moved to the winter:

Monday Jan 29 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday Feb 14 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday Feb 17 2024 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wednesday Feb 21 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Monday Feb 26 2024 – Raleigh. NC – PNC Arena

Thursday Feb 29 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The 40-date North American tour has been billed as both a celebration of the band’s 50 years together and a last hurrah.

Aerosmith wrapped their Las Vegas residency, “Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild” at Dolby Live at Park MGM months ago.