Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

September 13, 2023

Today on CNN 10, we start with news from Libya where a terrible storm flooded parts of the country. We’ll then stay in North Africa and look to the relief efforts in Morocco following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck late Friday night. Then CNN 10 is learning about an innovative project to preserve a hard to find, but adorable looking primate. All that and blue glowing waves on today’s episode.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10