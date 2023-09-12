CNN —

Former National Football League reporter Jim Trotter filed a discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and NFL Media Tuesday, alleging that he was let go by the football league because he publicly challenged Commissioner Roger Goodell and other executives on the NFL’s “record of race discrimination and lack of diversity.”

Trotter worked as a sports reporter for the NFL from 2018 until March. In a March post on Twitter (now called X), Trotter said he was informed that his contract had not been renewed.

According to the lawsuit, earlier this year, Trotter, a Black man, was asked by the NFL’s vice President of on-Air talent management, Sandra Nunez, to confirm whether Trotter was “in alignment” with the NFL after he publicly challenged Goodell on national TV about NFL Media’s lack of Black employees in senior management. After Trotter allegedly said he was not “in alignment” with the league’s alleged lack of diversity and inclusion, he was told the NFL would not renew his contract, according to the lawsuit.

“The NFL has claimed it wants to be held accountable regarding diversity, equity, and inclusion. I tried to do so, and it cost me my job,” Trotter said in a statement. “I’m filing this lawsuit because I can’t complain about things that are wrong if I’m unwilling to fight for what is right.”

In a statement to CNN, the NFL disputed Trotter’s claim that he was let go due to racial discrimination, instead attributing his firing to a company-wide decision to lay off employees.