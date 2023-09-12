CNN —

North Korea fired at least two ballistic missile into waters off its east coast Wednesday, South Korean and Japanese authorities said, ahead of highly-anticipated talks between Kim Jong Un and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia’s Far East.

The North Korean leader arrived in Russia on Tuesday, state media reported, aboard his heavily-armored private train accompanied by party leaders, including a top military official in charge of the country’s ballistic missile programs, according to photos shared by North Korean state media KCNA.

The Japanese Coast Guard said a possible ballistic missile was launched by North Korea at 11:46 a.m. local time Wednesday and was followed minutes later by a second.

The launches come as Kim and Putin are set to meet in a summit seen as a significant development bringing together two leaders who are increasingly isolated on the world stage and coming amid Russia’s protracted and faltering war on Ukraine and crippling UN sanctions.

During a stop at the border town Khasan Tuesday, where Kim was welcomed by Russian officials, the North Korean leader said his trip to Russia was a “clear manifestation” of North Korea “prioritizing the strategic importance” of Moscow-Pyongyang relations, according to KCNA.

On Tuesday, Putin said he planned to visit the Vostochny Cosmodrome, Russia’s main space port in its remote eastern Amur region, prompting speculation this is where he may meet with the North Korean leader.

While speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok Tuesday, Putin was asked if he would visit the space center, to which he replied: “I have plans there. You will know when I arrive.” He did not say when he would visit nor what he would do while there.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, the train believed to be carrying Kim appears to be moving toward a more northerly destination than the eastern port of Vladivostok, toward Khabarovsk province bordering China instead, citing multiple local sources.

US officials have repeatedly warned that North Korean and Russia were “actively advancing” arms negotiations, which could lead to Pyongyang selling weapons to Russia in exchange for sanctioned ballistic missile technology.

Moscow in need of fresh supplies of ammunition and shells after more than 18 months of war in Ukraine has left its military battered, while North Korea, which has faced years of international sanctions over its nuclear weapons program, is short of everything from hard cash and food to missile technology.

Space technology is also a priority for North Korea, which has repeatedly tried and failed to launch a spy satellite into orbit. Kim has also stressed the role of military satellites as a means to protect national safety and territorial stability and has spoken of their strategic value when deploying military force preemptively, KCNA said in April.

This is a developing story. More to come.