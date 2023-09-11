New York CNN —

The iPhone redefined the term “cell phone.” Apple’s trademark product revolutionized the mobile phone industry, shifting from flip phones and keyboards to large screens and powerful cameras.

With 1.2 billion units reportedly sold, the iPhone is arguably the most popular tech device in the world.

With Apple set to unveil the iPhone 15 on Tuesday — chock full of rumored new features like a USB-C charging port, new colors and better battery performance — here is a look back at every iPhone to hit stores.

Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the new iPhone at Macworld in San Francisco on January 9, 2007. John Green/Bay Area News Group/Bay Area News/Getty Images

2007: The Original iPhone, a phone with internet

Apple releases the original iPhone, a much-anticipated device that combines an iPod, phone and what then-company chairman Steve Jobs calls an “internet communicator.”

“This is a day I’ve been looking forward to for two-and-a-half years,” Jobs told the crowd when unveiling the new $399 product, a 16 GB phone with a relatively terrible 2.0 megapixel camera and relatively large 3.5” screen.

Customers queue outside the Apple Store in London for the launch of the iPhone 3G on July 11, 2008. Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images

2008: iPhone 3G, meet the App Store

With the second version of the iPhone, Apple introduces the App Store and 3G connectivity. The new device, half the cost of the original iPhone, sold more than 3 million within a month, far outpacing its predecessor and expectations.

An Apple Store customer plays with the new iPhone 3Gs on June 19, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

2009: iPhone 3GS, annnd action

The 3GS introduces capabilities to record videos, as well as basic voice control (though Siri is still years away). The first “S” update to the iPhone also doubles the storage system, offering users an upgraded 32GB.

An Apple employee demonstrates "Face Time" on the new iPhone 4 at the 2010 Apple World Wide Developers conference on June 7, 2010 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

2010: iPhone 4, Selfie time

A completely redesigned device hits the shelves: thinner and sleeker with a better battery, camera and screen, the iPhone 4 starts to resemble the phone many of us use today. And with the addition of a front-facing camera, selfies and FaceTime calls enter into the chat.

“I grew up with the Jetsons dreaming about video phones,” said Jobs at the announcement. “It’s real now.”

An Apple customer demonstrates the voice assistant program on his newly purchased iPhone 4s outside of an Apple Store in New York City on October 14, 2011. Michael Nagle/Getty Images

2011: iPhone 4S, Hello, Siri!

Apple introduces the world to Siri, its now-iconic voice assistant, and the iMessage feature that allows iPhone users to message each other freely. Users are also given iCloud, making it possible to automatically sync all Apple devices.

A newly released Apple iPhone 5 sits on a coffee shop countertop next to Apple's lightning connection cable in September 2012. Seth K. Hughes/Alamy Stock Photo

2012: iPhone 5, the Lightning cable arrives

With the iPhone 5 comes the Lightning cable, a shift away from the larger charging port used in Apple’s original iPhones and iPods. The 5 also gets a larger screen and LTE connectivity, making the phone much faster than its predecessors.

The new iPhone 5S is displayed during an Apple product announcement at the Apple campus on September 10, 2013 in Cupertino, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

2013: iPhone 5S, fingerprint for entry

The 5S added the Touch ID feature, Apple’s first foray into biometric data usage as a replacement for passwords. Apple iPhone fans are also offered gold versions for the first time.

A woman uses her smartphone in front of a display for the Apple iPhone 5C outside the company's store in the Ginza district of Tokyo, Japan, on September 20, 2013. Akio Kon/Bloomberg/Getty Images

2013: iPhone 5C, a splash of color

In a flash of colorful plastic glory, the iPhone 5C hits the markets as a low-cost alternative to the 5S. Available in green, blue, pink, yellow and white, the 5C is shortlived. Apple discontinues the product a couple of years later.

A woman touches an iPhone 6 Plus as it sits next to an iPhone 6 after they went on sale at the Apple Store in Sydney on September 19, 2014. David Gray/Reuters

2014: iPhone 6/6Plus, bigger and bendier

The first Plus option comes out, offering a much taller, thinner phone – but also one more prone to bending. Customers are quick to complain about bending iPhones after the 6/6Plus hit the market.

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the iPhone 6s during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California on September 9, 2015. Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

2015: iPhone 6S/6SPlus, rose-gold colored glasses

Apple releases the 6S and 6S Plus with a rose gold option, as well as adds new features like 3D touch and doubled memory capabilities. Plus, the bend problem is fixed.

The new iPhone SE is seen on display during an event at the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California on March 21, 2016. Stephen Lam/Reuters

2016: iPhone SE, a budget option

Taking a step back, the iPhone SE is a cheaper, smaller device than the 6S, giving customers a chance to enjoy Apple’s phones at a much lower cost.

The lightning connecting port is seen on an Apple Inc., iPhone 7 Plus during an event in San Francisco, California, on September 7, 2016. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

2016: iPhone 7/7Plus, Goodbye, headphone jack! Hello, two cameras!

In traditional Apple fashion, the company does away with the traditional headphone jack, forcing customers to buy dongles that adapt older headsets or lightning-plug earbuds. The 7 is also the first water-resistant iPhone. It features a more static home button that cannot be pressed down, only touched, and the first dual camera lens with portrait mode.

Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple, speaks about the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus during an event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, on September 12, 2017. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

2017: iPhone 8/8Plus, what 7S?

Apple moves away from its tradition of releasing S versions on off years, instead leaping right to the 8 and 8Plus. This is the first iPhone to support wireless charging.

The new iPhone X is displayed during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

2017: iPhone X, a new era

Goodbye home button, hello notched screen. The X revolutionizes the Apple product once again for its 10th anniversary, turning the iPhone into something that looks very similar to today’s versions. An extra lens also added portrait mode to the front facing camera, a fan favorite for iPhones to come.

People handle the new Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max during a media tour at an Apple office in Shanghai, China, on September 21, 2018. Aly Song/Reuters

2018: iPhone XS/XSMax, more of the same

After a massive physical overhaul with the X, Apple releases a largely unchanged Xs and XS Max other than an internal hardware update. Displays also became edge to edge, maximizing screen space.

The new Apple iPhone XR is displayed during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theater on September 12, 2018 in Cupertino, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

2018: iPhone XR, more colors, less camera

Announced alongside the XS, the XR is smaller and cheaper, though still larger than the 8 Plus. And although it comes with only one back camera lens, the phone is available in six colors like blue, yellow and red.