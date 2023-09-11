Why this artist won’t quit on Lagos

Published 3:52 AM EDT, Mon September 11, 2023
Artist Abdulrahman Adesola Yusuf, also known as Arclight, creates collages that capture the dichotomy of life in Lagos, Nigeria. In this piece, called "The boy with wings" (2021), Yusuf creates rough tears in the canvas, revealing snippets of comics underneath, to symbolize how one's memories become fragmented over time.
Abdulrahman Adesola Yusuf
Yusuf, 26, describes his style as a mix of surrealism, pop and figurative art. Picture: "That day" (2022), where a figure at a beach stands on top of an inflatable pool raft as he gazes out into the ocean. In the piece, "you can see proof of human conquest litters the place as the subject tries to live in the moment," the artist says.
Abdulrahman Adesola Yusuf
From golden bike rims to flashy designer themes, "Order & Lagos (where Lagos stands for chaos)" (2022) highlights one of Yusuf's many striking designs. A city infamous for its <a href="https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/traffic-stress-lagos-nigeria/index.html" target="_blank">road congestion</a>, his use of color reflects a "lurid city where bikes rule traffic," he says.
Abdulrahman Adesola Yusuf
"Silenced 2" (2020) tells a story of censorship and hope. "The arrow tells the story of an unyielding spirit, and the apple marks the target," Yusuf describes. From the apple runs a tag with the slogan "#ENDSARS," which was widely used during the #<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/25/africa/nigeria-end-sars-protests-analysis-intl/index.html" target="_blank">EndSARS protest movement</a> in 2020.
Abdulrahman Adesola Yusuf
The 2020 protest movement demanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or SARS, be shut down, in addition to changes to a government that many saw as inadequate -- part of what Yusuf says contributes to the uncertainty and chaos of life in Lagos. Including elements such as a "police is not your friend" warning label in "Shine2" (2021), Yusuf isn't one to shy away from expressing his sentiment.
Abdulrahman Adesola Yusuf
Yusuf's multi-step process for creating his art mixes mediums and is characterized by a keen attention to detail. First taking his own photographs, he works to digitally manipulate them on his computer. Then he transfers his work onto canvas, bringing all the elements together. It can take two to three weeks to finish a piece, he says. Pictured: "watching flowers" (2022).
Abdulrahman Adesola Yusuf
An introspective artist, Yusuf sees his collage work as a version of journaling, something he believes is important to everyone. He says in doing so, one might find others who share similar ideas or experiences. Pictured: "This too shall pass" (2022).
Abdulrahman Adesola Yusuf
In "after she spoke," a man covered in polka dots sits on a chair is he gazes out into the abyss. Yusuf's art often incorporates connected elements, as shown here, which includes his familiar arrow and a mirror similar to the one in "This too shall pass" -- except this time, with a crack.
Abdulrahman Adesola Yusuf
Much like "The boy with wings," Yusuf's piece "When will i be big" (2021), shows a child against a blue backdrop with snippets of comics showing through. The subject here holds a book titled "GOLDEN CHILD," while tears riddle the canvas. Despite the challenging circumstances in Nigeria as a whole and in Lagos specifically, Yusuf also wants viewers of his art to know that it isn't just the negative that he hopes to highlight in his city. On the positive side, he looks to the people of Lagos. They are going through a lot, he says, yet "people are really trying to work together to make sure things are better."
Abdulrahman Adesola Yusuf
Collage artist known as 'Arclight' depicts the struggle and beauty of life in Lagos
Abdulrahman Adesola Yusuf, the artist also known as Arclight, recalls growing up in a Lagos characterized largely by systemic issues and economic inequality. Despite this, he says the very same city contained boundless optimism. Capturing that contradiction has become his motive and the city, his muse – combining dark thematic undertones with vibrant colors to portray Lagos’ unique identity in his collages.

Yusuf describes his own distinctive style as a mix of surrealism, pop and figurative art. An introspective artist, he also sees his collage work as a version of journaling, albeit one done publicly, and shared in a way that might connect others with similar ideas or experiences. “It creates that kind of open conversation and a community,” he said.

The artist is keen to spark conversation about everything from the upkeep of the city’s infrastructure to the personal freedoms of its millions of citizens, laying prompts within his works.

Wealth, poverty, consumerism, politics and religion ­– nothing is off the table for the young Lagosian. And Yusuf’s paintings and collages, every bit as multi-faceted and restless as the sprawling city he calls home, are creating quite a stir in the art world too, with his works exhibited at ART X Lagos and in several international galleries.

Artist Abdulrahman Adesola Yusuf uses vibrant colors and patterns in his artworks to depict what he sees as the contradictions of life in Lagos.
Abdulrahman Adesola Yusuf

Finding inspiration

Yusuf, 26, was destined to become an artist. In primary school, he drew alongside his peers, developing his own style, kickstarting a passion that would continue into adulthood. “It just kind of stuck with me,” he said.

Becoming a professional artist in Lagos meant going against both familial and societal expectations. Rather than viewing this as disrespecting one’s parents, he instead takes the perspective of persevering to achieve personal goals, and hopefully making them understand during the process. “It’s about doing what you want to do (and) believing in yourself,” he said.

Dennis Osadebe: Meet the Nigerian artist visualizing Africa’s future by reaching into the past

Today, Yusuf finds inspiration through the internet on platforms such as Pinterest, where users can scroll endlessly to find art being promoted by growing artists. He credits one such artist, Cuban-born Magdiel Lopez, as propelling him into collage-making and influencing his heavy use of color to portray Lagos.

Sometimes taking two to three weeks to finish a piece, Yusuf’s multiple-step approach mixes different mediums and is characterized by a keen attention to detail. First taking his own photographs, Yusuf works to digitally manipulate them on his computer. In the final step of his process, he transfers his work onto canvas, bringing all the elements together.

"ORDER & LAGOS: (come on fly with a broken wing)" by artist Abdulrahman Adesola Yusuf, also known as Arclight.
Abdulrahman Adesola Yusuf

In “ORDER & LAGOS: (come on fly with a broken wing),” Yusuf contrasts a bright blue sky as a backdrop with a Black man sitting with arrows piercing his wings. Using symbolism, much of his art aims to highlight government mismanagement, the stark contrast between lower and upper class, and the hustle and bustle of Lagos, he says. While the exact meaning for Yusuf’s art varies from piece to piece, what remains consistent is how it acts as a reflection of his environment.

Nigerian artist Ayobola Kekere-Ekun creates her colorful works from folded paper

Nigeria has grappled with a cost-of-living crisis, fueled recently by a steep rise in fuel prices. The cost of food, transport and other essentials have also risen sharply. Although the government generates a lot of money, not much of it ends up in the hands of the public, contributing to uncertainty in the country, said Yusuf . “That chaos in my work, it shows,” he added.

Despite the challenging circumstances in Lagos and Nigeria as a whole, Yusuf also wants viewers of his art to know that it isn’t just the negative that he hopes to highlight in his city. For positives, he looks to the people of Lagos.

They are going through a lot, Yusuf said, yet “people are really trying to work together to make sure things are better.”