Jimmy Buffett’s wife Jane Slagsvol pays tribute: ‘Every cell in his body was filled with joy’

Marianne Garvey
By Marianne Garvey, CNN
Published 12:40 PM EDT, Mon September 11, 2023
Jimmy Buffett performs in Los Angeles in 1982.
Jimmy Buffett performs in Los Angeles in 1982.
Bei/Shutterstock
Buffett, center, signs a contract with ABC/Dunhill Records in 1973 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Buffett, center, signs a contract with ABC/Dunhill Records in 1973 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Buffett poses for a photo on his sailboat in 1975.
Buffett poses for a photo on his sailboat in 1975.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Buffett performed in Florida in 1975.
Buffett performed in Florida in 1975.
The Palm Beach Post/Zuma Press
Buffett appears as the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" in 1978. His breakout hit "Margaritaville" was released in 1977, and launched Buffett to national fame.
Buffett appears as the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" in 1978. His breakout hit "Margaritaville" was released in 1977, and launched Buffett to national fame.
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Buffett speaks with Johnny Carson on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" in 1981. <br /><br />
Buffett speaks with Johnny Carson on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" in 1981.

Frank Carroll/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Jimmy Buffett reacts as he watches the space shuttle launch at the Kennedy Space Center in November 1981.
Jimmy Buffett reacts as he watches the space shuttle launch at the Kennedy Space Center in November 1981.
AP
Buffett visits with actor Vasili Bogazianos on the set of "All My Children" in 1982.
Buffett visits with actor Vasili Bogazianos on the set of "All My Children" in 1982.
ABC/Disney Entertainment/Getty Images
Buffett signs an autograph for a fan in Palm Beach, Florida in 1984.
Buffett signs an autograph for a fan in Palm Beach, Florida in 1984.
The Palm Beach Post/Zuma Press
Buffett sings the national anthem to kick off a Miami Miracle game in 1989. Buffet was part-owner of the minor league team.
Buffett sings the national anthem to kick off a Miami Miracle game in 1989. Buffet was part-owner of the minor league team.
Wendy Tucker/AP
Buffett performs in Mountain View, California in 1991.
Buffett performs in Mountain View, California in 1991.
Tim Mosenfelder/ImageDirect/Getty Images
Buffett is photographed during an interview in 1998.
Buffett is photographed during an interview in 1998.
Gerald Martineau/The The Washington Post/Getty Images
Buffett with his son Cameron in 1999.
Buffett with his son Cameron in 1999.
John Barrett/Photolink/Mediapunch/Shutterstock
Actress Bai Ling, host Jay Leno, musical guest Buffett and comedian Arsenio Hall appear on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in 1999.
Actress Bai Ling, host Jay Leno, musical guest Buffett and comedian Arsenio Hall appear on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in 1999.
NBC/Getty Images
Buffett performs on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in 2003.
Buffett performs on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in 2003.
NBC/Getty Images
Buffett and Alan Jackson accept an award for their song "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere" at the 2003 Country Music Association Awards.
Buffett and Alan Jackson accept an award for their song "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere" at the 2003 Country Music Association Awards.
R. Diamond/WireImage/WireImage
Buffett stars alongside Luke Wilson in the 2006 film "Hoot." Buffett was also a composer and producer of the movie.
Buffett stars alongside Luke Wilson in the 2006 film "Hoot." Buffett was also a composer and producer of the movie.
Walden Media/Entertainment Pictures/Zuma Press
Jimmy Buffett performs at the 2006 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
Jimmy Buffett performs at the 2006 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Buffett surfs in St. Barts in 2007.
Buffett surfs in St. Barts in 2007.
Shutterstock
Buffett gives the "fins up" gesture while performing in 2009.
Buffett gives the "fins up" gesture while performing in 2009.
Alamy
Stephen M. Ross and Buffett attend the renaming event of the Dolphins stadium in 2009.
Stephen M. Ross and Buffett attend the renaming event of the Dolphins stadium in 2009.
Carlos Barria/Reuters
Buffett celebrates the grand opening of the Margaritaville Casino in Las Vegas in 2011.
Buffett celebrates the grand opening of the Margaritaville Casino in Las Vegas in 2011.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Buffett guest stars in an episode of "Hawaii Five-0" with actress Lauren German in 2011.
Buffett guest stars in an episode of "Hawaii Five-0" with actress Lauren German in 2011.
CBS/Getty Images
Buffett appears on NBC News' "Today" show in 2013.
Buffett appears on NBC News' "Today" show in 2013.
NBC/Getty Images
Buffett talks with New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham after an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. According to a FOX 8 interview, Buffett was a Saints fan "since day one."
Buffett talks with New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham after an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. According to a FOX 8 interview, Buffett was a Saints fan "since day one."
Bill Haber/AP
Buffett receives an honorary doctorate in music from the University of Miami in 2015.
Buffett receives an honorary doctorate in music from the University of Miami in 2015.
Johnny Louis/Getty Images
Buffett, right, performs with actor Chris Pratt at an after-party for the premiere of "Jurassic World" in 2015. Buffett had a small cameo and a Margaritaville restaurant was featured in the film.
Buffett, right, performs with actor Chris Pratt at an after-party for the premiere of "Jurassic World" in 2015. Buffett had a small cameo and a Margaritaville restaurant was featured in the film.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Buffett poses with business partner John Cohlan at the Margaritaville resort in Hollywood, Florida in 2016.
Buffett poses with business partner John Cohlan at the Margaritaville resort in Hollywood, Florida in 2016.
Scott McIntyre/The New York Times/Redux
Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Buffett at a campaign event for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Buffett at a campaign event for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Chris O'Meara/AP
Jimmy Buffett surprises theatergoers during the curtain call for "Escape to Margaritaville," a musical based on Buffett's songs, in 2017.
Jimmy Buffett surprises theatergoers during the curtain call for "Escape to Margaritaville," a musical based on Buffett's songs, in 2017.
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service/Getty Images
Buffett attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party with his wife Jane Slagsvol and daughter Sarah Buffett.
Buffett attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party with his wife Jane Slagsvol and daughter Sarah Buffett.
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Buffett performs the national anthem before the NFC Championship game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans in 2019.
Buffett performs the national anthem before the NFC Championship game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams in New Orleans in 2019.
Chuck Cook/USA Today
Matthew McConaughey, James Corden Reba McEntire and Jimmy Buffet pose for a selfie on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2019. <br />
Matthew McConaughey, James Corden Reba McEntire and Jimmy Buffet pose for a selfie on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2019.
Terence Patrick/CBS/Getty Images
Buffett performs in New Orleans in 2022.
Buffett performs in New Orleans in 2022.
Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage/Getty Images
In pictures: Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett
CNN  — 

Jimmy Buffett’s wife Jane Slagsvol is paying tribute to the late singer, remembering his sense of humor and describing as him as her “heart.”

She shared a message on Buffett’s website, writing that she wanted to thank a “whole world of people” for their support following the singer-songwriter’s death on Sept. 1.

“As Jimmy said a few months ago, ‘growing old is not for sissies,’” Slagsvol wrote. “These last few years have been unimaginably challenging for Jimmy and me, and we’re definitely not sissies.”

The two were married for 45 years.

“One thing we both knew and experienced, through every difficult moment, was the feeling of being buoyed up by all the people in our lives. Everywhere we went, at arenas, at events, and even in the hospitals, we were surrounded by love,” Slagsvol continued. “There is a whole world of people I want to thank for the incredible kindness you showed us.”

She described Buffett’s legions of fans, affectionately called Parrotheads, as family.

Jimmy Buffett and Jane Slagsvol in March.
Jimmy Buffett and Jane Slagsvol in March.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“Since those early days and all through the decades, Jimmy’s fans became a big, boisterous family,” she said. “Thank you for creating the world’s most joyful community. The smile that Jimmy beamed at you from the stage was sparked by your spirit. I think that’s why he loved performing so much. He was so grateful to the community you built around him.”

Slagsvol also thanked Buffett’s medical team for their compassionate treatment and care as he dealt with a Merkel cell skin cancer diagnosis, and thanked Buffett’s colleagues who had worked with him for years.

“You made our lives better in thousands of ways, big and small, each day,” she wrote.

Of Buffet, she wrote, “Jimmy was love.”

“Every cell in his body was filled with joy. He smiled all the time, even when he was deeply ill. And his sense of humor never wavered,” she said. “Jimmy was always the optimist, always twinkling, always making us laugh. To my family. I cannot begin to express what you mean to me and Jimmy. I cherish you, I love you, and I am unfathomably grateful to you every day. You are my heart.”

Buffett is also survived by his children Savannah, Sarah and Cameron.

Related