Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

September 12, 2023

On today’s episode of CNN 10, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly left the capital of Pyongyang on his way to Russia for a highly-watched meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Then, CNN 10 is looking at NASA’s goal to make oxygen on Mars, which could one day mean a step closer to having people live there. Then, around 150,000 U.S. auto workers could be gearing up for a strike this week. All that and a news reporter saving his neighborhood from bees on CNN 10.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10