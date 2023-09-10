Start your week smart: Morocco earthquake, Mark Meadows, Georgia grand jury, G20 Summit, Nancy Pelosi

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Published 8:48 AM EDT, Sun September 10, 2023
If there’s been any silver lining to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s that many people learned to do their jobs from just about anywhere. Some even seized the opportunity to live abroad — maybe moving into a dilapidated villa in Tuscany or an apartment overlooking the canals of Amsterdam. If you dream of living the expat life, there are some important questions you need to consider before packing your bags.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

    The weekend that was

    • Rescuers in Morocco are battling to find survivors from Friday’s powerful earthquake, with more than 2,000 people killed and remote villages near the epicenter left in ruins. Terrified Moroccans spent a second night in the streets, too afraid to return to their homes. Follow live updates. Here’s how to help victims of the earthquake in Morocco.
    • A federal judge rejected former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ bid to move his Georgia criminal case to federal court, a significant setback for Meadows and a troubling sign for former President Donald Trump.
    • The special grand jury in Fulton County investigating the 2020 presidential election in Georgia recommended charges against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and former GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia. They were not among the 19 people charged.
    • Leaders at the annual Group of 20 Summit in India managed to agree on a joint statement laying out shared views on climate change and economic development, but they showed the fractures within the group by stopping short of explicitly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
    • Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 83, will run for reelection in the US House next November, the California Democrat announced. Pelosi has been a trailblazer for women in politics through her career, but also a prominent target of Republican criticism.

    The week ahead

    Monday
    Following the end of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, President Biden travels to Alaska to mark the 22nd anniversary of the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, with members of the military and their families. Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, will participate in a commemoration ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, and first lady Jill Biden is scheduled to lay a wreath at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.

    Tuesday
    Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, with rumors that this next generation will bring significant upgrades, including new colors, better battery performance and USB-C charging. By adopting a universal charging standard, Apple could ultimately streamline the charging process across various devices — and brands. On the downside, millions of Apple’s proprietary Lightning charging cables will be destined for the scrap heap.

    Wednesday
    The Consumer Price Index for August is set to be released, one week before the Federal Reserve announces its next decision on interest rates. Consumer prices rose by 3.2% annually in July — the first acceleration in 13 months, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

    Thursday
    The Producer Price Index for August follows on the heels of the CPI. The PPI is a closely watched inflation gauge since it captures average price shifts before they reach consumers. In July, producer prices also rose, reversing a yearlong cooling trend.

    Friday
    At 11:59 pm on September 14, the current contracts between the United Auto Workers union and the nation’s “Big Three” unionized automakers — General Motors, Ford and Stellantis — all expire. That sets the stage for workers to walk off the job Friday. Both sides are said to be far apart ahead of the deadline, with the UAW filing complaints last month alleging that both GM and Stellantis were bargaining in bad faith. The union has made an ambitious set of demands that looks to reverse the concessions it agreed to from 2007 to 2009 as GM and Chrysler (now Stellantis) faced bankruptcy and needed federal bailouts to survive.

    Saturday
    September 16 is Mexican Independence Day. What’s that, you say? What about Cinco de Mayo? May 5 actually marks the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, a victory over the French by Mexican forces that occurred more than half a century after Mexico began its fight for independence from Spain.

    One Thing: Pumping the brakes on driverless cars
    In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN’s Veronica Miracle examines how a series of incidents blunted a beefed-up driverless taxi rollout in California and asks what comes next for this growing industry. Listen here for more.

    Photos of the week

    Ukrainian soldiers move an injured woman to an ambulance after a Russian attack in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine, on Wednesday, September 6.
    Evgeniy Maloletka/AP
    Vehicles leave the Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert on Monday, September 4. Thousands of Burning Man attendees <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/05/us/burning-man-storms-shelter-exodus-tuesday/index.html">made their mass exodus</a> after intense rain over the weekend flooded camp sites and filled them with thick mud. More than 70,000 people were stranded as they waited for the area to dry out.
    Matt Mills McKnight/Reuters
    People in New York City participate in J'Ouvert, a street festival signaling the start of Carnival, on Monday, September 4.
    Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
    American tennis player Madison Keys serves to Markéta Vondroušová during their US Open quarterfinal match on Wednesday, September 6. Keys won 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals.
    Frank Franklin II/AP
    Actor Tony Leung receives the Golden Lion lifetime achievement award during the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Saturday, September 2.
    Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters
    Workers clean up around a fallen tree in Hong Kong on Saturday, September 2. The tree was downed by <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/31/asia/hong-kong-china-macau-typhoon-saola-intl-hnk/index.html">Typhoon Saola</a>, the strongest typhoon Hong Kong has seen in five years.
    Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images
    Attorney Manny Arora, representing Kenneth Chesebro, argues before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee during a hearing in Atlanta on Wednesday, September 6. McAfee, the state judge presiding over the election subversion case involving former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/06/politics/takeaways-fulton-county-trump-powell-chesebro/index.html">denied a motion</a> for pro-Trump lawyers Chesebro and Sidney Powell to sever their cases from the other defendants. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/05/politics/trump-georgia-mark-meadows/index.html">All 19 defendants have pleaded not guilty</a>.
    Jason Getz/Pool/Getty Images
    People look out a window in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, as they wait for <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/02/asia/pope-francis-mongolia-trip-intl/index.html">Pope Francis</a> to leave the Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral on Saturday, September 2.
    Remo Casilli/Reuters
    Cincinnati Reds infielder Noelvi Marté is doused by teammate Will Benson after his RBI single won a Major League Baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, September 1.
    Aaron Doster/AP
    Supporters of the military junta in Niger protest outside an airbase in Niamey, Niger, demanding the departure of the French soldiers stationed there on Saturday, September 2. In July, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/20/world/niger-coup-return-to-democracy-intl-hnk/index.html">the junta overthrew Mohamed Bazoum</a>, the democratically elected president of the African country.
    AFP/Getty Images
    A bee collects pollen inside a courgette flower in Bristol, England, on Monday, September 4.
    Ben Birchall/Press Association/AP
    A Ukrainian soldier is seen inside an armored personnel carrier near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Monday, September 4. Ukraine began a counteroffensive in June to recapture territory seized by Russia. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/02/europe/zelensky-counteroffensive-ukraine-intl/index.html">But gains have been hard won</a> and there have been no captures of major settlements.
    Libkos/AP
    From left, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones pose for photos in London at the launch of the band’s new album “Hackney Diamonds” on Wednesday, September 6. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/06/entertainment/rolling-stones-new-album-launch-intl-scli/index.html">It’s their first new music in 18 years</a>.
    Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP
    A Kashmiri fisherman casts his net on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, India, on Friday, September 1.
    Dar Yasin/AP
    The mother of Giovanbattista "Giogiò" Cutolo lies on his coffin during his funeral in Naples, Italy, on Wednesday, September 6. Cutolo, 24, was fatally shot last month.
    Ivan Romano/Getty Images
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during an event at the Munich Auto Show on Tuesday, September 5. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2023/09/05/exp-olaf-scholz-eyepatch-090501aseg2-world.cnn">Scholz is wearing an eye patch</a> after he was injured from a fall while jogging.
    Leonhard Simon/Reuters
    Floodwaters surround houses in Lajeado, Brazil, on Wednesday, September 6. More than 30 people are dead after an <a href="https://www.cnn.com/videos/weather/2023/09/07/exp-brazil-cyclone-pozzebon-090710aseg1-cnni-weather.cnn-brasil">extratropical cyclone</a> hit southern Brazil.
    Diego Vara/Reuters
    Montenegro center Marko Simonović competes for a rebound during a World Cup game against Greece on Sunday, September 3.
    Michael Conroy/AP
    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second from left, leaves with french fries after eating at a McDonald’s in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, September 6. It was Blinken’s <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/06/europe/antony-blinken-kyiv-ukraine-zelensky-intl-hnk/index.html">third trip to the capital</a> since the start of Russia’s invasion. He doubled down on US support for Kyiv’s counteroffensive and announced more than $1 billion of additional US aid.
    Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
    Panagiotis Arabatzis hugs his son Stamatis as they watch smoke rising from a wildfire near the Greek village of Lefkimi on Saturday, September 2. Greece has had a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/23/europe/gallery/greece-wildfires/index.html">devastating wildfire season</a> this year.
    Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters
    The bat of Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo breaks during a Major League Baseball game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday, September 1.
    Kyle Rivas/Getty Images
    Festivalgoers attend the INOTA music and visual arts festival at an abandoned thermal power plant in Várpalota, Hungary, on Thursday, August 31.
    Marton Monus/Reuters
    US President Joe Biden <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/05/politics/medal-of-honor-larry-taylor-vietnam/index.html">awards the Medal of Honor</a>, the nation’s highest military award, to Capt. Larry Taylor on Tuesday, September 5. Taylor was an Army pilot who, during the Vietnam War, risked his life to rescue a reconnaissance team that was about to be overrun by the enemy.
    Jacquelyn Martin/AP
    An athlete is seen in Chamonix, France, while competing in the Ultra Trail du Mont-Blanc, a mountain ultramarathon, on Saturday, September 2.
    Jeff Pachoud/AFP/Getty Images
    Children, with their faces painted as the Hindu goddess Kali, take part in a cultural event ahead of the Janmashtami festival in Mumbai, India, on Monday, September 4.
    Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
    Triathletes take part in the swimming portion of the Ironman race in Pembroke, Wales, on Sunday, September 3.
    Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for Ironman
    A woman hugs her Highland cow during judging at the Dorset County Show in Dorchester, England, on Saturday, September 2.
    Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
    American tennis player Coco Gauff celebrates after she defeated Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth round of the US Open on Sunday, September 3.
    Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP
    A child prepares before a performance during an official tour for media and other guests in Mongolia’s Gorkhi-Terelj National Park on Friday, September 1. Pope Francis was visiting the country the next day.
    Louise Delmotte/AP
    Muslim worshippers kiss and touch the Hajar al-Aswad ("Black Stone"), a rock set into the eastern corner of the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, September 6. The rock is believed to be the only piece remaining from an altar built by the patriarch Abraham.
    Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP/Getty Images
    Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II makes a catch against the St. Louis Cardinals during a Major League Baseball game in Atlanta on Tuesday, September 5.
    Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images
    A “Harry Potter” fan dressed as the character Dobby attends Back to Hogwarts Day at London’s King’s Cross Station on Friday, September 1.
    Hollie Adams/Reuters
    A person walks past colorful houses in Burano, a small island in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday, September 5. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2023/08/31/world/gallery/photos-this-week-august-24-august-31-ctrp/index.html">See last week in 34 photos</a>.
    Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images
    Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

    What’s happening in entertainment

    TV and streaming
    Yet another entry in the “Walking Dead” universe premieres at 9 p.m. ET tonight on AMC when a fan favorite washes ashore — in France, of all places. “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” sets the crossbow-wielding hero off on a cross-country quest while protecting a young boy believed to be a messianic figure. AMC+ subscribers were given early access to the show last week, so no spoilers AMC+ people! This installment of the franchise may answer a nagging question: Do French zombies gurgle and hiss with an accent?

    Dig out your finest pink fashions because “Barbie” — the highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office this year — will be available for digital purchase and rental on Tuesday. “Barbie” is distributed by Warner Bros., which is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

    Also on Tuesday, Nicki Minaj is set to host the MTV Video Music Awards for the second year in a row. The 2023 VMAs will air live at 8 p.m. ET.

    And Season 3 of “The Morning Show” arrives on Apple TV+ Wednesday.

    In theaters
    Kenneth Branagh returns as director and star for his third outing as Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot in “A Haunting in Venice.” The haunted-house mystery co-stars Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey and Michelle Yeoh.

    For a look at what else is coming to the big screen, check out CNN’s fall movie preview.

    What’s happening in sports

    At a glance …
    The US Open tennis tournament wraps up today in New York when Novak Djokovic faces Daniil Medvedev in the men’s final. On Saturday, rising American star Coco Gauff rallied to beat Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in the women’s final to claim her first Grand Slam title.

    The Rugby World Cup got underway in Paris on Friday. Here’s everything you need to know about the 10th edition of the global event.

    The NFL season is now in full swing with a full slate of games later today, but many football fans will be particularly interested in Monday night’s matchup between the the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers will make his first start for the Jets after 18 seasons as quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, and Bills safety Damar Hamlin is set to make an emotional return to regular season play after suffering cardiac arrest during a game in January.

    For more of your favorite sports, head on over to CNN Sports as well as Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

    Quiz time!

    Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 84% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

