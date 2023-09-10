Start your week smart: Morocco earthquake, Mark Meadows, Georgia grand jury, G20 Summit, Nancy Pelosi

CNN —

If there’s been any silver lining to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s that many people learned to do their jobs from just about anywhere. Some even seized the opportunity to live abroad — maybe moving into a dilapidated villa in Tuscany or an apartment overlooking the canals of Amsterdam. If you dream of living the expat life, there are some important questions you need to consider before packing your bags.

The weekend that was

• Rescuers in Morocco are battling to find survivors from Friday’s powerful earthquake, with more than 2,000 people killed and remote villages near the epicenter left in ruins. Terrified Moroccans spent a second night in the streets, too afraid to return to their homes. Follow live updates. Here’s how to help victims of the earthquake in Morocco.

• A federal judge rejected former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ bid to move his Georgia criminal case to federal court, a significant setback for Meadows and a troubling sign for former President Donald Trump.

• The special grand jury in Fulton County investigating the 2020 presidential election in Georgia recommended charges against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and former GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia. They were not among the 19 people charged.

• Leaders at the annual Group of 20 Summit in India managed to agree on a joint statement laying out shared views on climate change and economic development, but they showed the fractures within the group by stopping short of explicitly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

• Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 83, will run for reelection in the US House next November, the California Democrat announced. Pelosi has been a trailblazer for women in politics through her career, but also a prominent target of Republican criticism.

The week ahead

Monday

Following the end of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, President Biden travels to Alaska to mark the 22nd anniversary of the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, with members of the military and their families. Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, will participate in a commemoration ceremony at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, and first lady Jill Biden is scheduled to lay a wreath at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial.

Tuesday

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, with rumors that this next generation will bring significant upgrades, including new colors, better battery performance and USB-C charging. By adopting a universal charging standard, Apple could ultimately streamline the charging process across various devices — and brands. On the downside, millions of Apple’s proprietary Lightning charging cables will be destined for the scrap heap.

Wednesday

The Consumer Price Index for August is set to be released, one week before the Federal Reserve announces its next decision on interest rates. Consumer prices rose by 3.2% annually in July — the first acceleration in 13 months, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Thursday

The Producer Price Index for August follows on the heels of the CPI. The PPI is a closely watched inflation gauge since it captures average price shifts before they reach consumers. In July, producer prices also rose, reversing a yearlong cooling trend.

Friday

At 11:59 pm on September 14, the current contracts between the United Auto Workers union and the nation’s “Big Three” unionized automakers — General Motors, Ford and Stellantis — all expire. That sets the stage for workers to walk off the job Friday. Both sides are said to be far apart ahead of the deadline, with the UAW filing complaints last month alleging that both GM and Stellantis were bargaining in bad faith. The union has made an ambitious set of demands that looks to reverse the concessions it agreed to from 2007 to 2009 as GM and Chrysler (now Stellantis) faced bankruptcy and needed federal bailouts to survive.

Saturday

September 16 is Mexican Independence Day. What’s that, you say? What about Cinco de Mayo? May 5 actually marks the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, a victory over the French by Mexican forces that occurred more than half a century after Mexico began its fight for independence from Spain.

One Thing: Pumping the brakes on driverless cars

In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN’s Veronica Miracle examines how a series of incidents blunted a beefed-up driverless taxi rollout in California and asks what comes next for this growing industry. Listen here for more.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

Yet another entry in the “Walking Dead” universe premieres at 9 p.m. ET tonight on AMC when a fan favorite washes ashore — in France, of all places. “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” sets the crossbow-wielding hero off on a cross-country quest while protecting a young boy believed to be a messianic figure. AMC+ subscribers were given early access to the show last week, so no spoilers AMC+ people! This installment of the franchise may answer a nagging question: Do French zombies gurgle and hiss with an accent?

Dig out your finest pink fashions because “Barbie” — the highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office this year — will be available for digital purchase and rental on Tuesday. “Barbie” is distributed by Warner Bros., which is owned by CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Also on Tuesday, Nicki Minaj is set to host the MTV Video Music Awards for the second year in a row. The 2023 VMAs will air live at 8 p.m. ET.

And Season 3 of “The Morning Show” arrives on Apple TV+ Wednesday.

In theaters

Kenneth Branagh returns as director and star for his third outing as Agatha Christie’s Hercule Poirot in “A Haunting in Venice.” The haunted-house mystery co-stars Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey and Michelle Yeoh.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

The US Open tennis tournament wraps up today in New York when Novak Djokovic faces Daniil Medvedev in the men’s final. On Saturday, rising American star Coco Gauff rallied to beat Aryna Sabalenka in three sets in the women’s final to claim her first Grand Slam title.

The Rugby World Cup got underway in Paris on Friday. Here’s everything you need to know about the 10th edition of the global event.

The NFL season is now in full swing with a full slate of games later today, but many football fans will be particularly interested in Monday night’s matchup between the the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers will make his first start for the Jets after 18 seasons as quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, and Bills safety Damar Hamlin is set to make an emotional return to regular season play after suffering cardiac arrest during a game in January.

