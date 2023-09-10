CNN —

Coco Gauff’s US Open triumph has made headlines around the world, with celebrities and US President Joe Biden among those congratulating the 19-year-old on her momentous success. But while Gauff was impressing fans on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, there was another American teenager celebrating a title win in less grander surroundings at Flushing Meadows.

Katherine Hui, an 18-year-old unseeded wildcard, won the girls’ junior title with a 6-4 6-4 victory over No.9 seed Tereza Valentova on Court 12.

The San Diego native, who is set to start her Freshman year at Stanford, secured her win on her sixth match point in what will be her last tournament as a junior player.

She beat four seeded players en route to the championship, including second seed Lucciana Perez Alarcon of Peru in straight sets in the second round.

Hui lost to former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard in straight sets in the first round of women’s qualifying and said after her win on Saturday that the defeat played a major part in her success in the junior section of the championships.

“I honestly dedicate a lot of this win to her,” Hui said of Bouchard, per the US Open.

“I was very discouraged from that match just because I felt like I had too much expectations and put too much expectations on results and wasn’t able to execute my game.

“Obviously, she takes balls early and steps in and was hitting really deep. I kind of took inspiration [from] that, and I have been here since then practicing on-site.”

Compatriot Learner Tien, 17, lost in the boys’ final as Brazil’s João Fonseca took the title with a 4-6 6-4 6-3 win.