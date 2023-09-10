CNN —

Joe Jonas took a moment to recognize the eventful week he’s had during the Jonas Brothers’ concert in Los Angeles on Saturday, and issued a warning to his audience.

“It’s been a crazy week,” Jonas said while on stage at Dodger Stadium, according to footage posted to social media by concertgoers.

He went on to tell the cheering crowd, “And I just want to say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips don’t believe it, OK?”

“Thank you everyone for the love and support to me and my family,” he said, adding, “we love you guys.”

While the singer didn’t go into specifics, it appears he was referencing Tuesday’s news he and “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner are getting divorced, and the subsequent speculation about what led to their split, which ran wild online in the following days.

On Tuesday, CNN confirmed via court records Jonas filed a petition for divorce in Florida’s Miami-Dade County, citing the marriage as “irretrievably broken” as grounds for dissolution.

The next day, both Turner and Jonas released a statement on their Instagram pages saying they were “united” in their decision to go their separate ways.

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” their statement read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The two are parents to two daughters who were born in 2020 and 2022. According to the petition, obtained by CNN, Jonas is seeking shared custody. The filing also states he and Turner have a prenuptial agreement.

Turner and Jonas began dating in 2016 and became engaged the following year.

They went on to have two weddings, the first being a surprise Las Vegas wedding in 2019 after the former couple had attended the Billboard Music Awards. They wed again two months later during a more lavish ceremony in Southern France.