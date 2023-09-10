A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business’ Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link.
Washington, DC CNN —
US inflation has slowed markedly over the past year as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates aggressively to cool demand and slow price increases. The job market hasn’t cooled as much and there’s always speculation over what the latest monthly jobs report means for the Fed.
The central bank will continue to pay close attention to the state of the labor market, specifically on wages, as it focuses on defeating inflation, but there’