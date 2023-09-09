The deadliest earthquake to hit Morocco in more than a century has killed more than 1,000 people and left destruction in its wake.
The epicenter was in the High Atlas Mountains near an area that’s home to some 840,000 people.
Roads are blocked with debris and the mountainous terrain is hindering rescuers.
One woman living in the foothills of the High Atlas Mountains told CNN “There is no one here to help pull the dead from under the destruction…the village is in very bad condition.”
Organizations are on the ground responding to the disaster. You can support relief efforts by clicking HERE.
