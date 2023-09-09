Blendon Township Police shooting pregnant woman Ohio
Bodycam: Pregnant woman accused of shoplifting shot by police
CNN  — 

Police in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Blendon Township have released redacted surveillance footage showing the moments leading up to the fatal officer shooting of a 21-year-old pregnant woman.

Ta’Kiya Young died after she was shot by an officer in the parking lot of a Kroger in Blendon Township on August 24. Young had been accused of shoplifting, police said.

The disclosure comes about a week after police released body-worn camera footage showing an officer firing through the windshield of Young’s car. After seeing the body camera footage, Young’s family called the shooting a “criminal act” and “gross misuse of power and authority.”

Some of the surveillance footage released Friday is from inside the store, and Young is seen walking around the building and placing several bottles of liquor into her handbag.

Portions of this image have been blurred by Blendon Township Police Department. Newly released police body camera footage shows a police officer firing seconds after a pregnant woman started driving slowly as he was in front of her car, after she was accused of shoplifting at an Ohio store. Blendon Township Ohio Police released the body camera video from two officers, including the officer that fired his weapon at Ta'kiya Young, who was pregnant at the time, and later died in the hospital. Her fetus did not survive.
Ohio police release video of fatal police shooting of pregnant 21-year-old Ta'Kiya Young

Young stands in line at the cash register before leaving with two other women, the video shows.

Alarms went off as the women exited the store, police said.

Surveillance footage from outside of the store shows a different angle of the encounter with police. Young is seen exiting the store and getting into the driver’s seat of a black Lexus parked in a handicap spot.

She is approached by two officers with one in front of the vehicle. The vehicle then appears to slowly move forward. The video ends with the officers chasing after the car which has moved out of view of the camera.

Young, who died at a hospital, was pregnant and the fetus did not survive, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office previously said.

“What we witness on the video footage released today is more evidence of murder, a lack of urgency in providing trained medical care to a clearly pregnant and wounded woman,” the attorney for Young’s family, Sean Walton, said Friday in a statement to CNN.