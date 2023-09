Coco Gauff won her first career grand slam Saturday with a dramatic 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open women's singles final.

At 19, Gauff is the first American teenager to win the US Open since 23-time major champion Serena Williams took the title in 1999.

"I feel like I'm in shock at this moment," said an emotional Gauff after her win. "God puts you through tribulations and trials, and that makes this moment sweeter than I would have imagined."