Demolition of Marilyn Monroe’s former home in Los Angeles is on hold for now

Demolition of the Los Angeles area home where Marilyn Monroe spent her last months has been put on hold by Los Angeles City Council, following a last-minute motion aimed at designating the house a Historic-Cultural Monument.

Councilmember Traci Park, whose district includes Brentwood where the legendary actress’s former home is located, said the house was sold in July and the new owners recently filed a request to have it demolished.

“Unfortunately, the Department of Building and Safety issued a demolition permit before my team and I could fully intervene and get this issue resolved,” Park said in a news conference on Friday.

American film star Marilyn Monroe poses for a portrait in 1954. Baron/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Norma Jeane Mortenson, who later changed her name to Marilyn Monroe, was born in 1926 in Los Angeles. Hulton Archive/Getty Images Childhood was very difficult for Monroe. Her mother, Gladys Baker, lived in a mental health facility after being diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. She didn't know her father. Silver Screen Collection/Moviepix/Getty Images As a teen, she lived at an orphanage and then with a series of foster families. The place where young Marilyn felt happy and safe was at the movies. "I watched all kinds of movies like 'Cleopatra' with Claudette Colbert, and I'd see it over and over and over and over again," she said. Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images When Monroe was 16 years old, she married her neighbor, Jim Dougherty, who she barely knew. The marriage lasted four year.

The marriage was the idea of her foster mother, Grace McKee. "Grace arranged it. She and her husband were going to West Virginia, and they were going to put me in a home, or I could marry this boy who was 21," she said. Michael Ochs Archives/Moviepix/Getty Images At 19 years old, Monroe tried her luck with the Blue Book Model Agency. "Norma Jeane looked like the girl next door, and I thought I could make her into something quite marketable in a short length of time," said Emmeline Snively, the owner of the Blue Book Model Agency. "She was very beautiful in a clean-cut American wholesome way." Richard C. Miller/Donaldson Collection/Getty Images In 1947, Monroe signed a contract with 20th Century Fox. She went to the studio every day doing photo shoots or taking acting classes.



"I said, 'Why do you work so hard? The other kids that are under contract. I call sometimes at 11:00, 12:00, they're still sleeping from being out the night before.' " recalled Ben Lyons, casting director at 20th Century Fox. "She said, 'Well, Mr. Lyon.' She said, 'I work hard because one day, maybe opportunity will knock, and I want to be prepared.' " Earl Theisen Collection/Getty Images The head of Columbia Pictures insisted Monroe make big changes to her look before he'd cast her in a movie. This is when she transformed into a platinum blonde.



"It was the ultimate Hollywood look, the ultimate star image. It's almost unearthly. It's almost like an angel with, like, glowing hair," said actress Mira Sorvino. Frank Cronenweth/Columbia/Kobal//Shutterstock Within a month of signing with Columbia Pictures, 21-year-old Monroe landed her first starring role as a burlesque dancer in a low-budget musical. In the "Ladies of the Chorus," she played a chorus girl named Peggy Martin, who was courted by a lovestruck fan. Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock Monroe starred in several musicals. Picture here, she's taking singing lessons with jazz musician Phil Moore at the Mocambo, the famous West Hollywood nightclub, in 1948. J R Eyerman/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock Monroe is seen sitting on a train to Warrenburg, New York, to present the keys to a new house to a winner of a Photoplay Magazine contest in 1949. Photoplay Magazine was an American film fan magazine. Monroe was on the cover in 1953. Hulton Archive/Getty Images She was in several movies in 1950, including "The Asphalt Jungle" and "All About Eve." Seen here, Monroe is reading sheet music while sitting on a bedroom floor with a tape player on her side. Archive Photos/Getty Images When she was out of contract, media-savvy Monroe used photo shoots to get her noticed. In this photo session, she's at the home of her first major movie agent, Johnny Hyde. He was one of the most powerful agents in Hollywood in the 1950s.



"She loves to be in front of the camera," said photographer Nancy Lee Andrews."She's staging it, and the photographer, he's clicking it... Follow Marilyn, and you'll get the shot." Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Monroe fixes her hair in front of a mirror in 1951. That year she had several supporting roles in comedies, including "As Young as You Feel," "Love Nest" and "Let's Make It Legal."



"If you happen to have blonde hair, you're considered dumb. I don't know why that is. It's very -- I think it's a very limited view," Monroe said at the time. Hulton Archive/Getty Images Monroe wins a trophy at the "Star Of Tomorrow" Awards in Los Angeles in 1952. Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images By the 1950s, Monroe was a household name. In 1953, she made history by becoming the first cover and centerfold of "Playboy" magazine. In this photo, Monroe is playing the drums with the Ray Anthony Band. Shutterstock In her biggest budget movie to date, Monroe starred in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" in 1953. In the musical comedy film, she sings the famous song "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend." Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty Images In "How To Marry A Millionaire," Monroe starred alongside David Wayne. The movie was Marilyn's third hit of 1953, earning Fox a total of $15 million, the equivalent of $150 million today. "There are not many Hollywood actresses of that era that combined clear physical attractiveness and physical comedy of a slapstick style like she does in 'How to Marry a Millionaire,' where she's a bit blind and keeps running into walls," said film critic Christina Newland. 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock She developed her sexy on-screen persona and become an even larger-than-life celebrity. "She realized, 'People wanna come snap pictures of me. People wanna know about me.' She was sort of an original Kardashian in that way," said actress Amber Tamblyn. Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock Monroe and "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" co-star Jane Russell place their hands in cement at Grauman's Chinese Theatre. The musical comedy topped the box office in 1953. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images Monroe and former Yankees baseball player Joe DiMaggio leave city hall after their wedding. After two years of dating, their marriage captivated the nation in 1954. "He has a very sensitive nature in many respects. When he was young, he had a very difficult time. So he understood some things about me, and I understood some things about him," Monroe said. International News Photos/AFP/Getty Images Thousands of US Marines stationed in Korea gathered to listen to Monroe sing. "The highlight of my life was singing for the soldiers there," she said. "I stood out on an open stage, and it was cold, but I swear I didn't feel a thing except good." Bettmann Archive/Getty Images



"We thought it would be over in a minute and a half. It was two hours of craziness," said Amy Greene, Monroe's friend, who was at the New York shoot. This is the most iconic image of Monroe's career. While filming for "The Seven Year Itch" in New York, she posed over a subway grate as the breeze sent her dress flying. The crowd shouted "higher" each time a blast of wind lifted her dress. It took 14 takes and the scene was later re-shot at a studio lot in California."We thought it would be over in a minute and a half. It was two hours of craziness," said Amy Greene, Monroe's friend, who was at the New York shoot. Matty Zimmerman/AP Weeks after "The Seven Year Itch" shoot, Monroe and her attorney announced her divorce from DiMaggio. "Our marriage wasn't a happy one. It ended in nine months, unfortunately. And I don't know what else to say," Monroe said.



The flashy scene in New York was one of many straws that allegedly ended their tumultuous marriage. "After about the tenth of the skirt going up, he began to tremble," said Monroe's friend Amy Greene. "And I put my hand on his arm and said, 'Joe, it's just a movie. It's not real.' And he said, 'I realize that, but it's my wife showing off her panties.' " Bettmann Archive/Getty Images Monroe is seen with singer Ella Fitzgerald at the Tiffany Club in Hollywood, California, in 1954. "My very favorite person, and I love her as a person as well as a singer, I think she's the greatest, and that's Ella Fitzgerald," said Monroe. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images Monroe left Hollywood for New York in an effort to be seen as a serious artist. She wanted to stop being typecast as a dumb blonde, and she believed New York was where real art was being made.

She embraced the city. "It's the people. I like the streets. The atmosphere, I just like it," Monroe said. Seen here, Monroe leans over the balcony of the Ambassador Hotel in New York in 1955. Ed Feingersh/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images In a photoshoot with Redbook magazine, Monroe posed by the subway in Grand Central Station in New York. She positioned herself as an everyday kind of girl. "In fact, Marilyn never really did ride the subway, but the important thing is she saw herself as a woman who rode the subway," said biographer Elizabeth Winder. Ed Feingersh/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Holding two telephones, Monroe poses at the 20th Century Fox film set. In 1956, she starred in the drama "Bus Stop." She played a saloon singer with an Ozark accent. "She did the hardest thing to do. She chose to play it like somebody who is not very good at what they do but trying really hard to be good," said actress Ellen Burstyn. Hulton Archive/Getty Images Monroe marries playwright Arthur Miller in 1956. "He treated me as a human being. And he was a very sensitive human being and treated me as a sensitive person also," she said. Correction: A previous version of this caption incorrectly stated the year Monroe married Miller. ullstein bild Dtl./Getty Images Monroe blows out the candle on 30th birthday cake. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images Monroe rides her bike with her third husband Miller. He's best known for writing the play Death of a Salesman. Harold Clements/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II meets Monroe at the Royal Command Film Performance in London in 1956. Monroe went to England to film "The Prince and the Showgirl" with actor Laurence Olivier. Daily Herald/Mirrorpix/Getty Images Playing Sugar Kane, Monroe sings and plays the ukulele in the movie "Some Like It Hot." The film is one of her greatest performances. "When I knew I had the final shots, there was a moment of 'never again,'" said film director Billy Wilder. "Well, all I can tell you is if Marilyn was around today, I would be on my knees, 'Please, let's do it again.'" Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Monroe leaves Polyclinic Hospital in New York after a gall bladder surgery in 1961. As she was rolled out in a wheel chair, she was surrounded by crowds. Archive/AFP/Getty Images During the filming of "Something's Got to Give," Monroe swims in the nude. The 1962 movie was never completed due to Monroe's sudden death during production.



In released clips, Monroe is seen playing a mother. "It naturally brings a certain softness. You can't help but to wonder what could have been. And I'm sure I'm not the only person to have thought that while watching those scenes," said film critic Christina Newland. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images



"I was honored when they asked me to appear at Madison Square Garden. You know, I was a little worried about my voice, but it came out," Monroe said.



The dress sold for President John F. Kennedy (with his back to the camera), US Attorney General Robert Kennedy (far left), and Monroe on the President's 45th birthday. Monroe flew to New York to sing him a very erotic version of "Happy Birthday." She wore a beige rhinestone-encrusted dress. It's said the dress was so tight that she had to be sewn into it before getting on stage."I was honored when they asked me to appear at Madison Square Garden. You know, I was a little worried about my voice, but it came out," Monroe said.The dress sold for $4.8 million in an auction 2016, breaking its own record as the most expensive personal item of clothing. Cecil W. Stoughton/Alamy Stock Photo Marilyn Monroe's life in pictures Prev Next

When word of its looming demise broke on Wednesday, Park’s offices were inundated with calls to save the fabled bungalow that once belonged to the pop culture icon.

“At this point, it may be into the thousands,” Park said of the volume of phone calls. “All of our phones in city hall and the field office have been ringing off the hook for the last 48 hours.”

On Friday, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved Park’s emergency motion to begin the process to designate the house a historic building.

Demolition is on hold until the city’s Office of Historic Resources conducts a study and analysis of the home, according to Park.

It remains unclear who the new homeowners are as the purchase was made under a limited liability company (LLC).

“We have not been contacted at all by the property owner,” Park told CNN. “Most certainly they were aware of who owned the home previously and who lived and died there.”

Built in 1929, the Brentwood bungalow is currently valued at about $8 million, according to property records. Monroe lived there for just months before her death in 1962 at age 36, Park said. She died at home after overdosing on barbiturates.