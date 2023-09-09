CNN —

People aren’t buying furniture like they used to.

Last week, a pair of furniture retailers said they are experiencing a massive sales slump compared to last year. On Thursday, luxury furniture brand RH reported a 19% drop in second-quarter revenue, while on Friday, Hooker Furnishings, a Virginia-based furniture manufacturer that sells goods at Wayfair, Macy’s and other retailers, said their second-quarter revenue plummeted 36%.

Investors appear to be worried. On Friday, shares of RH (RH) fell 16%, while Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) dropped 17%.

The two companies are the latest in a growing list of furniture retailers seeing a slowdown after years of growth fueled by pandemic-era stay-at-home trends.

Last month, Williams-Sonoma, which owns West Elm and Pottery Barn, reported a 20% revenue decline for West Elm and a 10% decline for Pottery Barn. Wayfair, an online furniture seller, saw its second-quarter revenue decline 3.4%, and La-Z-Boy, a furniture manufacturer, reported a 20% drop in sales in August.

A display at the store in Lynnfield, MA on May 26, 2022. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

“We’re in a period where consumers are buying fewer large-ticket furniture pieces than they did a year ago as they shift their spending,” Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber said on a call with investors.

Why aren’t people buying furniture?

Brad Thomas, a retail analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets, said the pain for furniture companies is part of a more significant shift in spending that has taken place since the pandemic.

“When the pandemic occurred, we all stayed home. Consumers stopped spending on travel and leisure experiences and spent on stuff,” Thomas said. “The furniture category was one of many categories that saw a big benefit at the end of 2020 through 2021. In 2022 and the beginning of 2023 has been an unwind of that.”

Sales at home improvement retailers like Home Depot and Target have also dropped in recent quarters.

The housing market has played a role in the recent home-improvement slowdown. US home prices have risen for five months as of June, and mortgage rates remain above 7%. This lack of affordability means less movement in the housing market and less money left over for furniture purchases.