CNN —

“Virgin River” is back with a new season on Netflix.

The series, follows Mel, a heartbroken nurse played by Alexandra Breckenridge, who moves from Los Angeles to a fictional Nothern California town to start over after the death of her husband Mark (Daniel Gillies),

(Spoilers ahead.)

Viewers of the show can expect more angst in the new season when a climate disaster hits the town. Mel’s pregnancy faces a problem and bad boy Dan Brady, played by Benjamin Hollingsworth, gets involved in a drug ring.

A Netflix synopsis of the new season reads, “Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River.”

It also teases “surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart.”

Season 5 of the show, which hit Netflix on Sept. 7, features 12 episodes. The previous seasons had 10 episodes each. This season, there will also be holiday episodes released on Nov. 30.

“Virgin River” has already been renewed for Season 6.