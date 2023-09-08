Beyonce concert baby
CNN  — 

Sarah Francis Jones took the birthday portion of Beyoncé’s birthday concert on September 4 very seriously.

The “Hairspray” and “Honey” actress says she went into labor that day during Bey’s “Renaissance Tour.”

“Beyonce induced my baby,” read a video shared by Jones and her partner, “The Neighborhood” actor Marcel Spears, on their Instagram accounts showing her very pregnant at the concert, which was held at SoFi Stadium in the Los Angles neighborhood of Inglewood.

According to another post, Jones didn’t think she was actually in labor at the time.

“We thought it was just Braxton hicks or gas,” she wrote in the caption of another, similar video. “Turns out we were having a whole baby at @beyonce bday show.”

It also appears that the Bey-by girl wanted to get in on one of the most famous portions of Beyoncé’s show.

During her performance of the single “Energy,” Beyoncé’ sings “Look around, everybody on mute” and the audience is supposed to go silent.

“And it was at that moment that my contractions started,” Jones wrote in the caption of a video of the moment. “Baby wanted to be part of the mute challenge so bad!”