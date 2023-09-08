New York CNN —

Kroger and Albertsons are selling roughly 400 stores to Piggly Wiggly’s parent company in an attempt to win antitrust approval for the mega merger between the grocery stores.

C&S Wholesale Grocers will pay $1.9 billion, with the deal expected to close in early 2024 subject to regulatory approval, the company said in a statement. C&S, a privately held company, operates 500 grocery stores under the Piggly Wiggly and Grand Union banners and is also a major grocery wholesaler.

“This comprehensive divestiture plan marks a key next step toward the completion of the merger by extending a well-capitalized competitor into new geographies,” Kroger and Albertsons said in the statement, adding that no stores are closing and “all existing collective bargaining agreements will continue.”

Under terms of the deal, C&S will also get three smaller grocery store brands including QFC, Mariano’s and Carrs as well as the “exclusive licensing rights” to the Albertsons name in Arizona, California, Colorado and Wyoming.

“Our retail locations are a critical resource not only for necessities but also as an integral part of the local area they serve,” C&S President Mark McGowan said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming our new employees into the C&S family of companies and leveraging C&S’s strong heritage of selection, value and customer service to continue our mission of keeping our communities fed.”

Kroger announced it was buying Albertsons in a nearly $25 billion deal last October and previously announced it as looking to offload hundreds of locations as way to gain antitrust clearance. The transaction is expected to close next year depending on regulatory approval.

When merged, the two companies will have a combined 710,000 workers – most of them unionized in an industry with low union