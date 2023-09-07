CNN —

The principal of a Flagler County, Florida, elementary school has resigned from her post weeks after an assembly was held for Black fourth- and fifth-grade students, who were collectively told to improve their school performance, according to the school district.

“Donelle Evensen, principal at Bunnell Elementary School, has informed Superintendent LaShakia Moore that she is resigning,” the district said Thursday in a news release.

Evensen and a teacher were placed on administrative leave days after the August 18 assembly that singled out African American students from the two grades, CNN previously reported.

During the assembly, a 2023-2024 school year goals and objectives PowerPoint presentation was used that read, in part, “AA have underperform (sic) on standardized assessment for the last past 3 years,” Cheryl Massaro, Flagler County School Board chair, told CNN in an email last month.

Massaro also said the abbreviation “AA” stood for African Americans.

News of the assembly sparked outrage among parents in the district, who were upset that only Black children had been required to attend the meeting, regardless of their academic performance.

Superintendent Moore apologized to students and their families at a news conference last month.

“It is my responsibility to identify, ‘Why did this happen?’ We do have an investigation that is ongoing at this time, and we will continue to move forward as we get additional information at the conclusion of the investigation,” Moore said.

On Thursday, the district said that probe is ongoing.

“The investigation into the assembly at Bunnell Elementary has not been completed as of this morning. Superintendent Moore expects that to be complete this week,” the statement said.