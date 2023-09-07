Novak Djokovic, Gareth Bale and Carlos Sainz to feature in Ryder Cup All-Star match

By Jack Bantock, CNN
Published 5:00 AM EDT, Thu September 7, 2023
<strong>Adam Sandler: </strong>Who else could begin a list of celebrity golfers? As the star of one of the sport's most memorable movies, Sandler has continued the<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/25/golf/snappy-gilmore-one-handed-golf-tiktok-eliezer-paul-gindiri-spc-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> "Happy Gilmore</a>" legacy with a host of Pro-Am appearances. Even the film's antagonist <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/01/golf/happy-gilmore-celebrates-25-year-anniversary-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Shooter McGavin</a>, played by Christopher McDonald, is still a regular face on the fairways.
Al Messerschmidt / Getty Images
<strong>Michael Jordan:</strong> Any sports fan who has watched "The Last Dance" will know MJ's passion for golf is well-documented. As a college junior, the future NBA legend became hooked after playing a round with fellow University of North Carolina alumni -- and future PGA Championship winner -- Davis Love III. In 2019, Jordan opened his very own course in Florida, The Grove XXIII -- the roman numerals a nod to his iconic No. 23 jersey.
Isaac Brekken / Getty Images
<strong>Justin Timberlake</strong>: The singer and actor has been bringing "SexyBack" to golf for decades. Pictures of JT strutting his stuff at tournaments date back to 2002, and he is a common face at the PGA Tour's Pebble Beach Pro-Am events.
Matt Sullivan / Getty Images
<strong>Catherine Zeta-Jones:</strong> The academy-award winning Welsh actress has competed at Pro-Am's across the globe alongside fellow acting -- and golfing -- husband, Michael Douglas. Reportedly playing off a 22-handicap, the Chicago star told one British talk show host in 2016 that if Douglas fails to clear the ladies tee with his drives, he has to take his pants off as a forfeit.
Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images
<strong>Tom Brady:</strong> One of many NFL players known to enjoy swapping the gridiron for the four-iron, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is a keen golfer. After two defeats, Brady finally registered his <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/02/golf/the-match-brady-rodgers-nfl-golf-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">first "The Match" victory</a> in June after pairing with Aaron Rodgers to defeat Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the all-quarterback, sixth edition of the event [pictured].
Carmen Mandato / Getty Images for The Match
<strong>Macklemore:</strong> Taking his audacious style from the Thrift Shop to the fairways, the Grammy-award winning rapper is a keen player with his very own golf clothing line, Bogey Boys. Last year, he spoke with CNN about his <a href="https://www.cnn.com/videos/sports/2021/05/28/macklemore-golf-obsession-bogey-boys-living-golf-spt-intl-spc.cnn" target="_blank">"scary addiction"</a> to the game.
Orlando Ramirez / Getty Images
<strong>Jessica Alba:</strong> The Hollywood actress is a known golf enthusiast, and in 2014 went searching for an Alba-tross at the Mission Hills Celebrity golf Pro-Am on the Southern Chinese island of Hainan [pictured].
Xaume Olleros / AFP via Getty Images
<strong>Niall Horan:</strong> There's only One Direction the ball is going when the Irish singer-songwriter is at the tee. A regular presence at DP World Tour events, the former boy band star is the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/12/golf/brendan-lawlor-disability-golf-prince-harry-spt-spc-intl/index.html" target="_blank">founder</a> of the Modest! Golf Management agency.
Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images
<strong>Tom Holland: </strong>Part-time web-slinger, full-time golf swinger -- the "Spider-Man" lead is a self-confessed golf addict. The English actor has made no secret of his love for the game as a stress release from Hollywood life, and surprised onlookers with some booming drives at the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am in 2021 [pictured].
Warren Little / Getty Images
<strong>Stephen Curry:</strong> The three-point king of the NBA is also a highly-proficient par-three shooter. An avid golfer and regular Pro-Am competitor, in April the Golden State Warriors icon launched an <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/27/golf/nba-steph-curry-underrated-golf-tour-spc-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">all-expenses paid golf tour</a> for underrepresented young players.
Isaiah Vazquez / Clarkson Creative / Getty Images
<strong>Celine Dion:</strong> Her iconic theme for a film about a sinking ship is known worldwide, but her penchant for sinking putts is one of the less well-known aspects of the Canadian singer's glittering life. Alongside late husband René Angélil, Dion owned Le Mirage Golf Club in Terrebonne, Quebec, for 23 years before announcing its sale in 2020.
Sam Levi/WireImage/WireImage/Getty Images
<strong>Miles Teller:</strong> The "Whiplash" star won plaudits for his charismatic performance as Rooster in 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick," and the actor looked to have channeled that same energy into a compelling showing at the American Century Championship at Tahoe in July [pictured].
Isaiah Vazquez / Clarkson Creative / Getty Images
<strong>Alice Cooper:</strong> Widely regarded as one of the most talented celebrity golfers, the former rock star is as menacing a sight for competitors as he was on stage. Cooper has authored multiple books on the game, including "Golf Monster: How a Wild Rock'n'roll Life Led to a Serious Golf Addiction," in which he claims he is on the course 300 days a year.
Warren Little / Getty Images
<strong>Kathryn Newton:</strong> She shot to fame with roles in "Big Little Lies" and "Paranormal Activity," but the American actress almost shot her way to the LPGA Tour as a highly-talented young player. Growing up on a course in Florida, Newton broke several high-school golfing records and had planned to attempt qualification for the 2012 US Open, before pulling out due to acting commitments.
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images
<strong>Meat Loaf:</strong> Flying down the fairway Like a Bat Out of Hell, the rock front-man has played several celebrity golf events, including the televised, Ryder Cup-style All Star Cup at Celtic Manor, Wales in 2006, where his American side suffered defeat to Team Europe [pictured].
Sandy Young / Getty Images
The celebrities with a love for golf
CNN  — 

Novak Djokovic and Gareth Bale will tee it up at this month’s Ryder Cup – but not for Team Europe.

The 23-time tennis grand slam champion and Welsh football icon will take part in an All-Star match two days prior to the 44th edition of the biennial tournament at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy, on September 27.

Rather than pitting Europe against the USA, however, the celebrity contest will be fought between teams led by Colin Montgomerie and Corey Pavin, who squared off against each other as non-playing captains at the 2010 Ryder Cup in Wales.

Team Captains Corey Pavin (L) of the USA and Colin Montgomerie of Europe lead out their players during the Opening Ceremony prior to the 2010 Ryder Cup at the Celtic Manor Resort on September 30, 2010 in Newport, Wales.
Captains Pavin (L) and Montgomerie lead out their teams at the 2010 Ryder Cup.
Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Team Monty sees Bale and Djokovic joined by Italian Olympic surfer Leonardo Fioravanti, Garrett Hilbert from YouTube content creators Dude Perfect, as well as England’s Kipp Popert, the world’s No. 1 ranked golfer with a disability.

Meanwhile, Team Pavin is made up of Ferrari Formula One driver Carlos Sainz, Ukrainian football legend Andriy Shevchenko, Hollywood actor Kathryn Newton, former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Victor Cruz and Italy’s Tomasso Perrino, who – like Popert – is a recent winner on the Golf for the Disabled (G4D) Tour.

Montgomerie – who famously never lost a singles match during eight appearances at the tournament – will be hoping for a repeat of the result at Celtic Manor 13 years ago, where his European side edged out a nail-biting 14.5 – 13.5 victory.

The Scotsman will pair with Bale for their matchup with Pavin and Shevchenko and looks to have recruited smartly.

Former Real Madrid and Tottenham star Bale made no secret of his love for golf during a glittering playing career and won widespread plaudits after a dazzling display at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

“The Ryder Cup is a special event,” the five-time Champions League winner said in a press release.

“Having experienced the incredible atmosphere at Europe’s win in 2010, I can’t wait to experience some of that magic again in Rome in a few weeks’ time.

“The All-Star Match, under the Captaincy of Colin Montgomerie, will be an amazing experience and I’m really looking forward to teeing it up with some great people. It’s sure to be a top event and one the fans will really enjoy.”

Andriy Shevchenko of AC Milan celebrates scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match between AC Milan and PSV Eindhoven at San Siro on April 26, 2005 in Milan, Italy.
Shevchenko is well-known in Italy, having been a prolific scorer at AC Milan.
Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Djokovic, chasing a record-extending 24th grand slam title at the US Open this week, will be tasked with defeating Sainz and Perrino alongside Popert.

“I can’t wait to tee it up in Rome and experience the incredible atmosphere of a Ryder Cup, which has become legendary,” Djokovic said.

“The course looks like a fantastic test of golf and my playing partner Kipp, a seasoned pro, has won a lot on the G4D Tour recently, so I’m confident we can get a point for the team. It’s going to be a great spectacle for the fans.”

UK viewers can watch the event live via Sky Sports, while the Golf Channel will be showing live coverage in the US. The Ryder Cup YouTube channel will also stream the match.

The Ryder Cup tees off on the same course two days later, with Team Europe looking to avenge a historically crushing 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021 and Team USA seeking to end a 30-year wait for a victory away from home.

