Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Video Ad Feedback
Watch moment Kourtney Kardashian Barker announces to the world that she's pregnant
00:33 - Source: CNN
Trending Now 16 videos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the UFC 285 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Video Ad Feedback
Watch moment Kourtney Kardashian Barker announces to the world that she's pregnant
00:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
mexico gender reveal plane crash
Video Ad Feedback
Plane crashes during gender reveal
00:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
diplo leaves burning man vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Video shows Diplo, Chris Rock escaping Burning Man in the back of a truck
01:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
over 900 lb alligator
Video Ad Feedback
'Catch of a lifetime': Watch hunters catch 900-pound alligator
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
world's largest string cheese ball mexico orig contd ao_00000000.png
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Mexican town break the record for the world's largest string cheese ball
00:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
burning man vpx
Video Ad Feedback
County official gives update on stranded Burning Man attendees
04:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tami Manis - Longest Mullet (Female) Guinness World Records 2023 Photo Credit: Wade Payne/Guinness World Records
Video Ad Feedback
'5 feet 8 inches of party. Pure party': Meet the woman with world record mullet
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 30: A message reading "Carolina Strong" is displayed on a screen after a vigil for slain professor Zijie Yan at University of North Carolina on August 30, 2023 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Professor Zijie Yan was shot to death on Monday August 28, and a graduate student at UNC has been charged with first degree murder in the killing and possession of a firearm on educational property. (Photo by Eros Hoagland/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
UNC newspaper prints students' texts during school shooting on front page
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gen z social
Video Ad Feedback
How influencers are using social media to help curb gun violence
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nebraska bull in car
Video Ad Feedback
Driver pulled over for bull riding shotgun in car
00:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
car flips tornado
Video Ad Feedback
Tornado sends car flying on highway
00:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
T Rex Race Stragglers 1
Video Ad Feedback
'It was more of a waddle': See cute 4-year-olds run a T. rex race
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Adele Scolds Security 1
Video Ad Feedback
See what Adele did to leave this super fan catching his breath
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bear rescue orig thumb 1
Video Ad Feedback
See what happens when woman finds bear cub stuck in a plastic jug
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kardashian Jumps Rope Braids 3
Video Ad Feedback
Kim Kardashian jumps rope with braid attached to daughter's head
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Rare deep sea fish
Video Ad Feedback
Deep sea fish spotted by divers swimming off Taiwan coast
00:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

Kourtney Kardashian is full of gratitude after experiencing a scary medical complication during her pregnancy.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery,” she wrote on her verified Instagram page on Wednesday, next to a black and white photo of her hand holding husband Travis Barker’s in what appears to be a hospital bed.

She continued, “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she wrote.

Kardashian and Barker, who is the drummer for Blink-182, are expecting their first child together. She also has three children with her ex Scott Disick, and Barker is dad to two children and stepdad to one, from a previous relationship.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” Kardashian wrote, going on to thank her mom, Kris Jenner, “for holding my hand through this.”

The reality star announced she was pregnant in a video posted to her Instagram in June. Later that month, the pair revealed they’re expecting a baby boy.

Just last week, Blink-182 announced on social media that “due to an urgent family matter,” Barker had to “return home to the States” and their shows in Glasgow, Scotland, Belfast, Northern Ireland and Dublin, Ireland were “being postponed.”

At the time of the band’s announcement, Barker posted pictures of a communal prayer room to his verified Instagram Story.

“Praise be to God,” Kardashian said at the end of her post. “Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”