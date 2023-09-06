Ukraine's economy is growing again after shrinking by about a third last year.
Ukraine's economy is growing again after shrinking by about a third last year.
Andre Alves/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Ukraine’s gross domestic product grew by 2.2% year-on-year in the first seven months of 2023, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement the economy had started to recover after an extremely difficult 2022, when Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The economy shrank by about one-third last year in the largest annual fall in more than 30 years of Ukrainian independence.

But businesses and residents have adjusted to war-time reality, and the economy has performed better than expected.

Nadiia Bigun, deputy economy minister, said the number of Ukrainian entrepreneurs had surpassed the levels before the war.

“We have positive news — Ukrainian business is recovering and the number of registered entrepreneurs is growing. As of the middle of summer we have about 2 million entrepreneurs,” she said in the statement.

KUPIANSK, UKRAINE -- MAY 23: An electricity pylon and power lines remain damaged by shelling on May 23, 2023 in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. Occupied by Russian troops since February 27, 2022, Kupiansk was liberated by the Ukrainian armed forces until September 18, 2022. The city was of strategic importance for the Russian troops, as it is a major railway node and the occupation troops in the east of the country were supplied through it. In an attempt to re-capture, Russian troops do not stop the constant shelling of the city.
KUPIANSK, UKRAINE -- MAY 23: An electricity pylon and power lines remain damaged by shelling on May 23, 2023 in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. Occupied by Russian troops since February 27, 2022, Kupiansk was liberated by the Ukrainian armed forces until September 18, 2022. The city was of strategic importance for the Russian troops, as it is a major railway node and the occupation troops in the east of the country were supplied through it. In an attempt to re-capture, Russian troops do not stop the constant shelling of the city.
Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

Ukraine needs investors to rebuild its war-torn economy. A huge effort is already underway

“Economic growth is very important for us because we finance our armed forces thanks to the tax revenues from businesses.”

Ukraine’s economic resilience prompted the government to improve its forecasts for the year.

The central bank has increased its forecast for GDP growth to 2.9% in 2023 from an earlier target of 2%, and expects economic growth to quicken to 3.5% next year.

Ukraine’s Western lenders are more cautious. The World Bank expects GDP growth of 0.5% in 2023.