Tokyo CNN —

For dedicated gamers across Asia, late-night sessions often mean chugging cans of Red Bull or snacking on fast food to stay awake.

But what about the greasy fingerprints left on keyboards? Or the danger of keeping drinks near gaming equipment?

Noodle maker Nissin says it has the answer: caffeinated Cup Noodles.

“The gaming population in Japan is growing year by year, especially among young people, and the number is said to have surpassed 50 million,” the company said in a Monday news release. “To meet this demand, Nissin Foods is launching a new ‘gamer-friendly’ product for the first time in its history from its flagship brands Cup Noodles and Nissin Curry Meshi.”

The caffeinated noodles will come in two flavors: garlic and black pepper yakisoba — which contains shrimp, pork, egg and cabbage — and curry, which uses a base of pork and vegetables.

Both products are sauce-based and “soup-free, so there is no need to worry about getting your hands or peripherals dirty, making them the perfect meal in between game-playing sessions,” the release said.

It added that the noodles were “the strong