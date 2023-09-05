CNN —

Two Pennsylvania school districts are closing Tuesday as authorities said the hunt for a convicted murderer who escaped from prison has widened.

The manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante “has expanded,” the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said via verified social media. An update from law enforcement on the search is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Cavalcante, 34, broke out of the Chester County Prison, about 30 miles west of Philadelphia Thursday evening, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said.

He was convicted of first-degree murder on August 16 of killing his former girlfriend, 33-year-old Deborah Brandão, in 2021. He was sentenced to life without parole.

A large police presence has been searching the Pocopson Township and Chester County area – within 2 miles of the prison. Authorities advised residents to keep their doors and cars locked, warning that Cavalcante is extremely dangerous.

Kennett Consolidated School District, which is about 9 miles from the prison, and Unionville-Chadds Ford School district, about 5 miles from the prison, both announced they will be closed Tuesday.

“We were informed early this morning by law enforcement that the search situation has evolved and out of an abundance of caution, schools and offices will be closed today,” said the superintendent of Kennett Consolidated School District.

“The district has received information that the status of the situation with the escaped prisoner has changed. Schools and offices are closed today and the district will operate on a Flexible Instructional Day,” Unionville-Chadds Ford School district announced.

Police have homed in on a deeply wooded area with a 2-mile radius near the prison, Robert Clark, supervisory deputy US Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, said at a Monday afternoon news conference.

There had been four sightings of the escaped inmate within a 1.5- to 2-mile radius of the prison, according to Clark.

Cavalcante is also wanted in a 2017 homicide case in Brazil, which led to him fleeing the country, said Clark. Authorities previously said they were looking into whether Cavalcante had inside help to escape.

This is a developing story and will be updated.