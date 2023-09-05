London CNN —
Novo Nordisk has dethroned Bernard Arnault’s luxury goods giant LVMH as Europe’s most valuable company.
Shares of the Danish drugmaker have soared 40% so far this year, boosted by an explosion in demand for its weight-loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic.
At the close of trading Monday, Novo Nordisk (NVO) had a market capitalization of 2.96 trillion Danish krone ($428 billion). LVMH’s market value was around $416 billion. The French firm — which sells Louis Vuitton handbags and Hennessy cognac — has been hurt by the slowing Chinese economy. Its stock has dropped 8% over the past six months, trimming this year’s gains to 12%.