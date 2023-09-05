CNN —

While Maya Hawke is certainly proud of her dad Ethan Hawke for his iconic career and for being nominated for multiple Oscars, it was Ethan’s viral moment sitting next to Rihanna at the 2015 NBA All Star game that really stands out for the “Stranger Things” actor.

“I’ve been caught by the paparazzi openly flirting with Rihanna,” Ethan said during an interview with Variety published Tuesday, speaking of that basketball game.

Maya, who is his daughter with actor Uma Thurman, then teased that he was actually caught openly “trying” to flirt with the singer.

(The father-daughter duo were able to speak with the outlet about their upcoming film “Wildcat” after being granted an interim agreement waiver as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues on.)

“Right, trying to flirt,” Ethan playfully agreed. “So that’s been a family shame, you’re really touching a nerve.”

“No,” Maya then said. “It’s family pride!”

Maya has previously poked fun at her dad about the moment, which went viral partially because Ethan made his son Levon switch seats with him to get closer to the “Umbrella” singer. Last year for Father’s Day, Maya reposted a message on her Instagram Story that said, “Happy father’s day specifically to Ethan Hawk (for) making his son switch seats with him so he could get at Rihanna.”

“Wildcat” is an indie movie that follows writer Flannery O’Connor as she attempts to publish her first novel. Ethan directed and produced the film, and Maya stars as O’Connor alongside Laura Linney, who plays her mother Regina.