SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS - FEBRUARY 27: In this handout image provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office, BTK murder suspect Dennis Rader stands for a mug shot released February 27, 2005 in Sedgwick County, Kansas. Rader is the suspect whom police have arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the 10 deaths now tied to the serial killer known as BTK. (Photo by Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)
Police discover hiding hole at BTK serial killer's former home. This is what they found
CNN  — 

One of the women depicted in drawings done by the self-proclaimed BTK serial killer, Dennis Rader, has possibly been identified, according to a sheriff in Oklahoma.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden would not disclose further details on the possible ID of the woman, who was depicted in one drawing as wearing green and being bound in a barn.

He said his team is poring through “very, very good tips,” from the public regarding possible additional victims following CNN’s exclusive reporting on Rader’s detailed colored drawings of barns with female victims, which were first recovered by law enforcement after his arrest in 2005.

“It’s going to be a busy week,” Virden added, saying the tips so far have “provided more information.”

One of the color sketches found in Rader's belongings.
One of the color sketches found in Rader's belongings.
Osage County Sheriff's Office

With the help of experts, Virden’s team believes a few rare color images among hundreds of sketches in Rader’s belongings may depict more crimes he committed not only in Oklahoma, but also Kansas and Missouri.

“We have a lot of follow ups to do, of course, a lot of interviews to do,” Virden said. “Barn-wise we’ve got a lot of things sent to us for us to check out.”

Rader pleaded guilty to 10 murders that took place from the 1970s to the 1990s in Wichita, Kansas, for which he’s serving 10 consecutive life sentences in a state prison.