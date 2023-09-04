London CNN —
The UK economy recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic much faster than previously thought, according to major revisions of official statistics that have erased Britain’s laggard status overnight.
New data published by the Office for National Statistics Friday showed that by the end of 2021, UK gross domestic product was actually 0.6% larger than in the final quarter of 2019 — before the pandemic struck — rather than 1.2% smaller as previously estimated.
The ONS had said as recently as last month that UK GDP had still not reached its pre-pandemic size by the second quarter of this year.