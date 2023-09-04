Editor’s Note: Sign up for CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter, which explores what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it impacts the world.

Hong Kong CNN —

Investors in embattled Chinese property giant Country Garden are breathing a collective sigh of relief Monday, after it reportedly won approval from creditors to extend a major bond payment to avoid default, in a development that analysts say will give the firm some badly needed respite.

The deal was significant, as it was the first debt extension the firm has secured since its liquidity crisis became public last month.

It not only buys time for the company to avoid default but also offers a temporary reprieve for the real estate industry, which has been gripped by fears that Country Garden’s debt woes would spill over to its peers and ripple through the economy. The company hasn’t replied to a request for comment from CNN.

On Monday, Country Garden’s stock soared 13% in Hong Kong at midday trade following multiple reports that bondholders had agreed a plan for the company to extend payment for a 3.9 billion yuan ($540 million) bond that matured Saturday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (HSI) Index advanced 2.4%, led by a surge in the property sector. Shares also received a boost from a new batch of stimulus measures announced last Thursday to boost the property market. Hong Kong stocks were closed last Friday because of a typhoon.

On Friday, other property developers rallied as well. Sunac China traded 32% higher. Longfor Properties and China Overseas Land were up 9% and 8% respectively.

According to the agreement with creditors, which was reported by multiple state-owned media outlets on Saturday, Country Garden will now be able to stretch its payment of the outstanding principal of $540 million into 2026. But interest on the bond must be paid as originally scheduled.

The bond was issued in September 2016, with an issue amount of 5.83 billion yuan ($800 million) and a coupon rate of 5.65%, according an offering document seen by CNN.

More than 56% of the bondholders affected, including major state-owned banks and private equity funds, voted yes to the agreement, according to state-owned Southern Media Group.