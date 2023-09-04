Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

September 5, 2023

Today on CNN 10, we’re looking at the thousands of Burning Man festival attendees sheltering in place in the remote area of Nevada. How did 0.8 inches of rain in just 24 hours strand so many people? Then we’ll check in on four astronauts who touched down in Florida after six months on the International Space Station. And we’ll learn about a different type of touchdown when we examine whether football can be played safely. All that and a record breaking ball of string cheese on today’s episode of CNN 10.

Click here to access the printable version of today’s CNN 10 transcript

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show’s priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they’re making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10