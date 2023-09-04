New York CNN —

Since last year’s Labor Day, US unions have flexed their muscle in a way not seen in decades. They’ve scored some big victories amid some defeats.

“It’s been a good year for unions,” said Art Wheaton, director of labor studies at Cornell University’s Industrial and Labor Relations school in Buffalo, New York. “You’ve seen a lot of successes and that will help going forward. I give them a B+. Not an A.”

The Teamsters union used the threat of a strike by 340,000 members at UPS to achieve most of its bargaining goals, including significantly improved wages for part-timers who make up most of the Teamster membership at the company. And thousands of UPS workers hired since 2018 to let UPS move to 6-day a week delivery had been receiving a lower tier of wages, and that lower pay tier was eliminated. Memberships voted overwhelmingly to approve the deal.

Increasing number of strikes

While the Teamsters avoided a walkout, the US labor movement has shown an increase in the number of major strikes. A strike tracker database from Cornell University shows that from September 1 of last year through August 31 of this year, unions initiated 70 strikes, with 100 or more workers participating for more than a week.