mannow wozniacki us open vpx screengrabs
Video Ad Feedback
She retired from tennis 3 years ago for a different life challenge. Now she is back in the spotlight
02:29 - Source: CNN
Represented by CNN 14 videos
mannow wozniacki us open vpx screengrabs
Video Ad Feedback
She retired from tennis 3 years ago for a different life challenge. Now she is back in the spotlight
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tennis1
Video Ad Feedback
This professional sport has the smallest gender pay gap. Here's what it got right
04:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
black cowboy rodeo 2 two female
Video Ad Feedback
How this rodeo keeps a forgotten part of Black history alive
03:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
title ix ceos 03
Video Ad Feedback
94% of women executives have this in common
03:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tiktok dietitian
Video Ad Feedback
Watch how diet misinformation gets debunked
02:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ASHLAND, MA - APRIL 19: Kathy Switzer of Syracuse (261) and Rocky Chamberlain directly behind during the Boston Marathon. (Photo by Paul J. Connell/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Title IX: What it is and how it has changed over the decades
05:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fintok tiktok tori dunlap delyanne barros
Video Ad Feedback
'I want women to be as rich as humanly possible': Meet TikTok's wealth coaches
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
poppy harlow parenting tips lbb 05
Video Ad Feedback
3 things Poppy Harlow learned to become a better parent
04:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
05 IA Trans Athlete
Video Ad Feedback
She can practice, but she can't play because of this bill
03:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
RedLipstick_Still 5
Video Ad Feedback
The evolution of red lipstick
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20190130-gender-pay-gap-gfx
Video Ad Feedback
Why does the gender wage gap still exist?
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
FILE - In this May 6, 2015, file photo Saryah Mitchell, sits with her mother, Teisa, Gay, left, a rally calling for increased child care subsidies at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. In much of the U.S., families spend more on child care for two kids than on housing. And if you're a woman, it's likely you earn less than your male colleagues even though one in four households with kids relies on mom as the sole or primary breadwinner. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Video Ad Feedback
What you can do to help close the gender pay gap
03:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
MIAMI, FL - MARCH 08: Clarissa Horsfall holds a sign reading, 'Equal Pay,' as she joins with others during 'A Day Without A Woman' demonstration on March 8, 2017 in Miami, United States. The demonstrators were calling for woman to have equity, justice and human rights for women and all gender-oppressed people. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Lessons from the most 'gender-equal' countries
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
serena williams 1991 cnn vault screengrab 01
Video Ad Feedback
CNN interviewed Serena Williams when she was 9. Here's what she said
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

Caroline Wozniacki’s return to tennis and the US Open has lived up to the hype.

On the first official day of the tournament, the former world-ranked No. 1 player defeated Russian qualifier Tatiana Prozorova, 6-3, 6-2. She bested Czech player Petra Kvitová, American Jennifer Brady and today she faces Coco Gauff, ranked No. 6, in the round of 16.

After retiring from tennis in 2020 and having two children, the Danish star — currently ranked No. 623 — is steadily working to reclaim the top spot.

Coming out of retirement this summer, she is entering a new chapter of her athletic career as sports leagues, trainers and exercise scientists are still developing best practices for pro-athlete moms.

Last year, Wozniacki made her way back onto the hardcourt — and surprised herself.

Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with teammates Alex Morgan and Samantha Mewis after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France.
Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates with teammates Alex Morgan and Samantha Mewis after scoring her team's first goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 7, 2019 in Lyon, France.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The ever-evolving debate over women playing sports

“When my dad visited me in Florida, I realized I needed advice,” she recently wrote in Vogue Magazine. “I hit for 20, 30 minutes — I’m not sure how long, but at one point I looked at him and said, ‘I feel like I’m hitting it better than I ever have. Am I making that up?’ “

She wasn’t.

In fact, she played so well, she accepted wild card entries into several tournaments including the final grand slam of the tennis season, the US Open, where nine other moms are also competing in the women’s singles division.

If she’s successful, Wozniacki, 33, would join a short list of mothers who have reached the finals of a grand slam, or won.

Serena Williams played in four grand slam finals after her daughter Olympia was born in 2018, two of which were at the US Open. Belgian star Kim Clijsters won the US Open in 2009, defeating Caroline Wozniacki, 7-5, 6-3. She claimed the US Open title again the following year, bringing her daughter, Jada, onto the court both times.

Australia’s Margaret Court was the first mom to win the Queens-based tournament in 1973. She also won the French and Australian Opens that same year, making her and Kim Clijsters the only mothers to win three grand slam titles in the Open Era. Four-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka just had her first child in June and is expected to compete in the 2024 Australian Open.

Exceptional talent and drive are only part of the reason why these players were able to succeed as postpartum athletes. In 1984, the governing body for women’s tennis, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), implemented the “Terry Holladay Rule.” Named after a player who petitioned to compete after the birth of her daughter, the rule allows players to compete in the main draw of six tournaments — as long as they returned within one year of having a child.

Aug 31, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Jessica Pegula of the United States celebrates match point against Patricia Maria Tig of Romania on day four of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Pegula celebrates winning match point against Patricia Maria Țig at the US Open.
Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Jessica Pegula reaches US Open third round with comfortable win

Nearly three decades later, the WTA implemented a rule change that impacts how female players can earn money after maternity leave. It allows players to freeze their ranking in the event of injury, illness or pregnancy for up to three years. This ranking can be used to enter several tournaments, including grand slams, which tend to have the heftiest prize purses.

But the rule limits how many grand slams players can enter, something that tennis pro Taylor Townsend of Chicago would like to see changed.

“I wish we could have more opportunities to play (more) grand slams because for me personally, those were the biggest paychecks,” she said. Townsend, who is also competing in the US Open this year, has a two-year-old son.